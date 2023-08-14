Public AI Sets Up Shop In Australia For Generative AI-Created Ad Campaigns

Public AI has launched its generative AI-powered ad creation platform in Australia.

The UK-based firm’s ad creation platform gives marketers the tools to reimagine adverts from ideation to production and boost the efficiency, personalisation, and effectiveness of programmatic display campaigns.

Adam O’Neill, Australia country director at Public AI, said, “We’re committed to helping accelerate visual brand storytelling at a time when mobile dominates our attention and touch interactions.

“Public AI will be a game-changer for Australia’s publishing, advertising and marketing industries, addressing the need for personalisation, quality and quantity of messages that audiences are now looking for in a way that’s never been done before,” said Mr O’Neill.

With the system, advertisers use a ChatGPT-style prompt to build display ads that explore current or uncharted brand territories and strategies. The platform features proprietary algorithms that optimise ads for the best visuals, copy, size, or product mix while matching the best-performing variations with the unique signature of each impression.

The company also has autonomously deployed brand lift studies that expand its database and prediction models to further enhance effectiveness and reach broader audiences. It is hoped that the tech will spot new and effective angles that brands may not have considered otherwise.

“Conventionally, iterative experimentation – pivotal in shaping user experiences for technology pioneers like Google and Meta – have been out of reach for marketers. Constraints in resources, technological prowess, and the complex orchestration of even a single experiment rendered this approach inaccessible outside of these walled ecosystems,” added O’Neill.

“As the name suggests, the platform features extensive data and analytics, enabling media buyers to accurately predict performance across a number of digital formats. Creative and context are ultimately the key differentiators in an industry overwhelmed with data and personalisation,” added Mihai Fanache, CEO, Public AI.

The company is currently operating under an invite-only model with select brands, agencies and media owners.

