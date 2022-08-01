Psychic Uses Asparagus To Predict Football Score Live On Breakfast TV

Psychic Uses Asparagus To Predict Football Score Live On Breakfast TV
A British psychic known as ‘Mystic Veg’ has again proved the power of asparagus in predicting future events after she came incredibly close to predicting the winner and score in last night’s Women’s Euros final played between England and Germany at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Jemima Packington has gained a reputation in the UK for accurately predicting future events by simply chucking asparagus in the air and making readings from how the spears land. She’d previously used the veg to predict Boris Johnson becoming prime minister and Wimbledon wins for Andy Murray.

On Saturday morning, Packington was invited on UK breakfast show This Morning to have a shot at predicting Sunday night’s score.

Packington’s prediction? That the English women’s team (AKA The Lionesses) would take the title in a 3-2 victory with no need for a penalty shootout.

And the veg guru was ever-so-close! The Lionesses did indeed win, however, the actual score was only 2-1. Still, A for asparagus and A for effort, B&T says. Watch the action unfold HERE.

 

Jemima Packington this morning

