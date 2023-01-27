Pru Goward Wins Honour For Women’s Affairs Work

Journalist and ex-politician Pru Goward was named an officer of the order in this years’ Australia Day Honours list.

Goward received the award “for distinguished service to the people and Parliament of New South Wales, and to women’s affairs”.

The Officer of the Order of Australia is awarded for distinguished service of a high degree to Australia or humanity at large.

Amongst other positions, Goward won the award for her role as minister, prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault at the Parliament of NSW.

She is an economist by training and was a journalist at the ABC for 19 years.

More than 1000 Australians were recognised in this year’s Australia Day honours for their extraordinary work within their communities.

Other media winners include veteran journalist Steve Liebmann, TV chef and presenter Kylie Kwong, performer writer and comedian Jean Kittson, actor David Wenham, actress Claudia Karvan and cartoonist Warren Lindsay Brown.