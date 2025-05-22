Providing Expats & British Listeners Access To Australia’s Popular Shows: ARN & Global Sign Strategic Podcast Partnership

Audio company ARN and Global have announced a new, long-term podcast partnership. From today, ARN’s iHeart is the exclusive advertising sales representative for Global’s podcast slate in Australia.

Global’s portfolio of podcasts includes The News Agents, hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, its companion show The News Agents USA, The Sports Agents, hosted by two of the UK’s Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman, and the award-winning My Therapist Ghosted Me with Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally.

The partnership will also expand the availability of iHeart’s Australian podcasts, which will now be available on Global Player, Global’s entertainment app, providing expats and British listeners access to some of Australia’s most popular shows including, comedy podcast The Christian O’Connell Show, true-crime series The Lady Vanishes, and Life Uncut with Australian broadcasters Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne.

ARN’s iHeart reaches over 7 million listeners every month with a diverse catalogue of local and international titles. Known for high-quality storytelling and premium audio experiences, iHeart is a trusted destination for both audiences and brands.

“Global and ARN share a passion for delivering world-class audio experiences across both markets,” said Corey Layton, ARN’s head of digital audio. “We’re excited to bring shows like My Therapist Ghosted Me and The News Agents to Australian advertisers while collaborating to support our shared ambitions.”

This announcement builds on Global’s existing partnership with iHeartMedia and coincides with their joint headline sponsorship of The Podcast Show London this week.

“Today marks another exciting new chapter for podcasts here at Global,” added Katie Bowden, managing director of commercial audio at Global.

“Both Global and ARN see the potential to grow the commercial podcasting market across the world and connect with listeners everywhere through high-quality, premium podcasts and storytelling. We’re excited to be on this journey with ARN and iHeart and their impressive network of advertising partners.”