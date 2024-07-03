Prophesy Digital & Hoop Research: From Couch To Commute – Evening Entertainment Goes Mobile

Bridgerton on the bus? Ted Lasso on the train? Farmer Wants a Wife on the ferry? This is what the modern day commute looks like, with public transport now an extension of evening entertainment time, according to an innovative new study, The Digital Commute from Prophesy Digital and Hoop Research Group.

No longer are commuters gazing out windows to capture billboards or passing traffic, they have their heads in their mobiles and laptops watching digital video. In fact, 94 per cent use a device when commuting and 88 per cent use their commute time to watch, listen or read something, over getting tasks done. SVOD and BVOD are dominating their viewing time.

Digital video now dominates the way Australians watch content and consumption is growing – 68 per cent of time spent with video content is now via digital platforms, according to the latest Deloitte Media & Entertainment Consumer Insights report. Digital strategy consultancy Prophesy Digital and Hoop Research Group teamed up to investigate the implications of digital video viewing and commuters on media planning and investment decisions.

The study found that commuters are big fans of video and embracing the digital video ecosystem in all its forms. Habits are changing rapidly, with more permission to view video in more environments – none more so than the morning and afternoon commute.

With almost 12 million Australians aged 14+ using public transport*, the commute presents a new consumer engagement opportunity with digital video.

What are commuters watching?

Two-thirds (65 per cent) of commuters are watching video content, with more video consumed in the morning (50 per cent) than the afternoon (44 per cent). In addition, more than half (55 per cent) claim to watch video that isn’t social media video, however 82 per cent do browse social media.

On average, commuters use two video platforms – almost half (44 per cent) watch a streaming platform (SVOD), such as Netflix, Stan and Binge, and more than a quarter (24 per cent) watch live or catch up (BVOD) free-to-air television.

“App based entertainment has enabled consumers to essentially extend their evening entertainment to their commute – the seamless transition between devices allows viewers to continue watching their favourite shows, switching between devices from home to commute and vice versa,” said Mehrak Saheb, Founder and Digital Media Strategist, Prophesy Digital.

With an average daily commute of 54 minutes – longer in cities like Sydney (62 minutes) and Melbourne (57 minutes)^ – commuters have ample time to catch up on their favourite shows, news or sporting events.

Who has more energy and mental focus on their commute?

As part of the research, respondents were asked to diagnose their ‘mindset’ (strength of focus and their energy levels) across five different parts of the day, including morning and afternoon commutes. The commute was seen by respondents as one of the strongest times of the day for mental focus and energy.

The need states of commuters during the time of their commute also differs when it comes to digital content consumption. Energy and mental focus levels impact different demographics, with older people having more energy and mental focus in the morning and younger people have less energy overall.

“We have seen a cultural shift where people now feel they have permission to watch video in more places and diverse situations, including during their commute. The commute to and from work is no longer perceived as ‘down time’. It demonstrates that the commute is a valuable marketing moment, where consumers are more alert and engaged than we first thought,” said Liz Farquharson, founding partner – managing partner, Hoop Research Group.

“Commuting has historically been dominated by audio and out-of-home formats. However, our research reveals a significant shift in commuter behaviour: two out of three commuters now watch digital videos during their travels. This marks a transition from ‘head up’ to ‘head down’ moments, where commuters are fully immersed in digital screens.”

The study has important implications for brand and media planners when it comes to not only investment in digital channels but the mental state of consumers and time of day, with the commute becoming a central moment for watching digital video.

“Understanding different digital moments like the commute is critical for effective digital media planning, in this case for digital video strategies. Current video planning relies on data and channel selection, but we can enhance effectiveness by also considering consumer mindset and the most receptive moments to connect. The commute offers a unique opportunity to reach audiences in an active mindset, with available time and focused attention on a single device,” said Saheb.

“Video consumption on the commute is focused attention on a single device. Intimate, one-on-one, and heightened focus means consumers are more open and receptive to absorbing advertising messages. This moment is a key opportunity to not only use video as an upper funnel tactic but as a conversion tool to drive immediate action, such as making a purchase, visiting a website, or engaging with a brand”.