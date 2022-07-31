Programmatic Player MiQ Releases Annual Global Diversity Report

Leading programmatic media partner MiQ has released its annual global diversity report I.D.E.A. (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accountability), announcing a range of gains for the company over the last 12 months including closing the gender pay gap in Australia. You can read the report in full HERE.

The second annual I.D.E.A. report, which looks at how inclusion diversity and equity have changed and progressed at MiQ over the last 12 months, this year focused on inclusion evolution and creating a more equitable and inclusive organisational culture.

The report distilled key data around gender representation, race and ethnicity representation and compensation equity. Globally, some of the key findings were:

the global gender pay gap is now zero

representation of women is increasing

BIPOC representation is growing

Globally representation of women at MiQ continues to grow, in some regions passing 50 per cent, and in Australia was 57 per cent.

Representation of BIPOC continued to increase globally and there has been steady growth in leadership levels of the company which saw the biggest increase from 11 per cent to 21 per cent year on year. In Australia, BIPOC representation increased by 31 per cent, compared to the rest of the world which is at 53.9 per cent.

Base pay salary structure was overhauled at MiQ in 2021. Compared to the previous year, where globally women were more likely to be paid in the bottom half of their pay bands, this year’s report found that this trend is no longer being seen. This is consistent in Australia.

BIPOC employees globally do have a 2.2 percentage point gap in favour of white employees, however this is not the case in Australia (as well as the UK and US) where there is no pay gap between BIPOC and white employees.

Jason Scott (lead image), MiQ APAC CEO said that on a global scale it was pleasing to see the gains the business has made in inclusion and diversity year on year. However in Australia, he’s even prouder of how far the team has come.

“MiQ Australia’s culture in 2019 was not where we wanted it to be. Our performance and engagement scores reflected that. We launched an Inclusion and Diversity plan with the intent to build a better business and stronger inclusive culture. From there, we made a raft of changes.

“Looking at the 2022 I.D.E.A. report it’s great to see how far we have come. Our staff engagement scores are above 80 per cent, and our business has grown more than 400 per cent. Our learning in Australia has been this: be active and be visible. Leading with vulnerability has been one of the most rewarding experiences we have had as a team and while we could not be more proud of our progress to date, this is just the beginning. We have more work to do in Australia and we are only at the start of that journey.”