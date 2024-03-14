Production Group Goes “PG” Working With Kids & Animals

Production Group has announced a specialised children and animals production unit, PG.

A sub-division of Production Group and a part of the Cutting Edge family, PG has the ability to deliver live-action and animated kids projects quickly, safely, creatively, and at scale.

The launch of PG arrives off the back of a growing number of Production Group commercial and TV projects delivered specifically for young audiences, featuring kids and/or animals.

PG executive producer and director Andrew Garrick puts this down to the team’s heritage on their original series Know It Alls for ABC Kids and their broad experience directing and producing shows like Little Ted’s Big Adventures, Rookie Reporter, News of the Wild, Stand & Deliver, ABC’s Learn A Word, For Real, and many more.

“We want PG to be the market leader in proving the old saying of ‘never work with animals or children’ wrong. We love working with them both and have the expertise to get the performances needed, every time” said Garrick.

“PG’s last children’s show order was 40 episodes filmed with 50 kids across 10 locations in 3 states. Our team of directors are experts at working with kids and animals and we bring that knowledge to every commercial project”.

Having worked extensively with children and animals across all formats, PG’s producers, directors and crew work in every state and territory. They are the industry leaders in child safety best practices, and working with the RSPCA, Animal Welfare League and other organisations.