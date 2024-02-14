Production Company Poppet Expands Internationally With UK Directors & Fresh Australian Talent

After less than a year on the map, Naarm Melbourne production company Poppet has added two top-tier UK directors to its roster and refreshed its Australian-based partnerships.

This continues the strong start for Poppet, which recently wrapped campaigns for Slater & Gordon, Samsonite & Weber.

“Our positive production ethos has been received amazingly well. We completed sixteen jobs in our first eight months, working with great agencies and brands. It’s been fantastic,” said Nat Taylor, Poppet founder and executive producer. “Now we’ve expanded our representation, 2024 is going to be exciting”.

Poppet now has exclusive Australian representation with UK directors Ben Tonge & Keith McCarthy. Tonge embodies British comedy performance at its best, as seen in his recent Tango campaign.

McCarthy brings blockbuster mastery to Poppet. His work features stunts, pyrotechnics and all the fun of big on-set toys, as seen in this killer Stuntman spot.

Closer to home, sought-after Sydney director Jonathan Nyquist is partnering with Poppet for Melbourne collabs after completing two projects with them in the last three months.

“I’m very choosy with who I work and partner with,” says Nyquist, “I wasn’t even looking, but the experience with Nat and Beth was next level. I can’t speak highly enough of how good those two are, how much they look after the clients, support the director and how smooth they make every single aspect of the job”.

Poppet’s offering includes a range of directors experienced across all genres, with a particular focus on comedy. French documentarian Marie Pangaud and quintessential kids director Di Yee remain pivotal players on the line-up. Poppet has also introduced a Content division to handle the constant demand for high-level social assets, with prolific writer and Tropfest winner Greta Nash among its ranks.

Beth Malcher, Poppet’s senior producer feels inspired by the changes and the year ahead. “We’ve streamlined our offering and are ready to jump into exactly where we excel: making exceptional creative while taking care of our colleagues and collaborators”.