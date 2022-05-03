Pro Golfer Bamboozles TV Reporter, Blaming Poor Round On That “Time Of The Month”

The world’s number three female golfer, Lydia Ko, has won praise after she used a TV interview to explain that her period was to blame for her lacklustre form out on the course.

The 25-year-old Korean-born New Zealander was competing in the Palos Verdes Championship in California when she was asked by TV reporter and former pro golfer, Jerry Foltz, if she was carrying an injury.

Ko replied to Folt’s question: “I hope not. It’s that time of the month!

“I know the ladies watching are probably like ‘yeah, I got you!’” she added. “So, when that happens my back gets really tight and I’m all twisted.”

The honest response clearly left Foltz frazzled, with the reporter replying: “Uh, thanks.”

Ko laughed: “I know you’re lost for words, Jerry. Honesty it is!”

Watch the interview below:

Lydia Ko explaining that her mid-round physical therapy was because it’s “that time of the month.” “I know you’re at a loss for words Jerry. Honesty it is!” pic.twitter.com/uVnzVXIhGX — The Fried Egg (@the_fried_egg) May 2, 2022