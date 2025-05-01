Prizes, Buzzers & A Big Wake-Up Call: ‘The Silent Exit’ Returns To Cairns Crocodiles, Presented By Pinterest

Still finalising your Cairns Crocodiles game plan? You’ll want to carve out time—and pack an extra tote—for one of the most talked-about sessions on the Day 2 agenda: The Price Isn’t Right: The Silent Exit.

Running Wednesday 14 May in the Hemingway’s Brewery content track, this interactive quiz show takes a sharply creative approach to a very real industry issue—ageism. Brought to you by The Experience Advocacy Taskforce (EAT), the session is back for its second Crocs outing and it’s coming in hot with prizes, buzzers, and no-holds-barred truth bombs.

Co-hosted by Emma Beaumont, APAC program director at The Marketing Academy, and Ricky Chanana, director of agency sales ANZ at PubMatic, this 30-minute session promises big energy, bold insights, and mandatory audience participation. From spin-the-wheel moments to myth-busting trivia, it’s designed to confront uncomfortable realities with humour and heart.

This year’s edition levels up with major giveaways and premium swag, thanks to a stellar line up of partners including Nestlé, News Corp Australia, Slather SPF, and Tubi. Attendees will be in the running for luxe merch packs, Nova’s VIP Red Room tickets, and four once-in-a-lifetime experiences on the Great Barrier Reef—thanks to generous sponsors like Yahoo!, Nova Entertainment, SCA, Posca Hydrate and Reef Unlimited. Yes, KitKats will also be making an appearance.

EAT’s 2024 Crocs session made headlines with The Great Age Debate, a high-spirited face-off between generations—where young talent argued in favour of experience, and seasoned pros defended the boldness of youth. Expect that same fearless spirit in 2025, now applied to a data-driven call to action.

EAT is a volunteer-led coalition of senior advertising leaders working to confront ageism across media and marketing. Their foundational research, The Silent Exit, found that 50 per cent of industry exits happen between the ages of 45–54—a clear signal of lost experience and an unsustainable talent pipeline.

Come for the laughs, stay for the lessons—and leave with the best swag bag of your life.

Don’t miss out on the fun!