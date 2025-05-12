Private Media Set To Enhance Audience Engagement With MotioCafe & Work Place Media

Motio and Work Place Media have entered a strategic content partnership with Private Media to deliver dynamic and contextually relevant business news to audiences in high-dwell environments across Australia.

The content deal will see Private Media’s SmartCompany editorial team deliver specific, dynamic and contextually relevant business content as a live feed across MotioCafé’s 200 locations in CBDs and key business hubs and Work Place Media’s network of digital screens – which are located in premium co-working spaces, from this week.

Private Media’s CEO, Will Hayward, said he was excited by the content partnership as it would further expand the reach of the SmartCompany brand, which had almost 300,000 monthly impressions among the business community.

“Sharing our content across MotioCafé and Work Place Media was a natural and sensible fit, as it helps us get our content distributed across two highly relevant channels,” Hayward said.

“MotioCafé has a reach of a couple of million a month in an environment considered their second or third workspace, while Work Place Media is home for many small to medium and rapidly scaling businesses who have opted out of the traditional office environment.”

Ben Hall, CEO Work Place Media, welcomed the PMG content sharing arrangement with Motio and said it would add to its growing network that reached more than 200,000 business owners and decision-makers monthly.

“Our screens are strategically positioned in communal areas across Australia’s leading co-working spaces,” Hall said.

“Adding SmartCompany’s live business content makes them even more relevant and engaging for our highly targeted professional audience.”

For Motio, the agreement marked another step forward in the evolution MotioCafé, which had had a complete refresh since the company acquired it from oOh! Media.

“We’ve completely reimagined the MotioCafé experience – from upgraded screen infrastructure and expanded locations to backend tech improvements post-acquisition,” said CEO and managing director, Adam Cadwallader.

“Cafés have emerged as vital business environments, often serving as informal second offices and meeting spaces for small and medium enterprises.

“This partnership with Private Media helps us better serve this audience by providing compelling, real-time business content alongside brand messaging that’s contextually relevant and engaging.”

Cadwallader said the content deal supported Motio’s investment to enhance the café media channel, which has seen improvements designed to benefit café owners, advertisers, and patrons alike.

“This includes the roll out of beautiful dual screens that are front and centre of the café, providing an integrated menu board, news content and contextually relevant brand message,” he said.

“We’ve had an outstanding response to our trial installs of these screens – both from café operators and patrons – and we’re now gearing up for broader implementation, including in other high-dwell environments we operate in.”