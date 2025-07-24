Privacy Rules May Force A Reset For Digital Advertisers

Last week, B&T reported that Meta has warned the Australian Government, through its submission to the Productivity Commission, that its proposed privacy reforms could cause issues for innovation, essentially urging the government not to tighten laws so it can continue using Australians’ personal information to train its AI models without restriction.

The Australian Government’s move to restrict how Meta uses social media content for AI training could reshape the way advertisers engage with digital platforms, writes Sam Terminelli, head of strategy and Ed McMutrie, head of signal at Magic

With the intention to safeguard consumer privacy, the flow-on effect for marketers could be significant. As a result, greater control and deeper ownership of data strategy will no longer be an option for businesses; it will be priority one.

Platforms like Meta becoming black boxes and audience signals potentially weakening do represent a problem for machine learning, but a potential opportunity for brands that have strong data hygiene.

If the privacy reforms do come to fruition, the time to lean into your own data will be essential.

Should Meta’s ability to access and learn from local user content be curtailed, the quality of its AI recommendations and targeting capabilities may erode, especially for Australian audiences.

Advertisers relying on machine-led campaign setups, such as Meta’s Advantage+ tools, could see diminishing returns unless they build a more strategic data foundation internally.

Owned data will tell the bigger story. If platform data becomes less accurate or less available, you need a fallback to learn from and that’s your CRM, your database, your real-world customer insights.

The move could also rebalance a power dynamic. While Meta’s trajectory pushes toward full automation, government intervention is reminding the industry that no algorithm is a substitute for human strategy and ownership.

The platforms want you to set it and forget it.

But if you can’t explain why your campaign worked, or why it didn’t, then that’s a problem.

With consumer data rights tightening, the best marketers will be those who don’t just adapt but lead. Those who audit their data, know their audiences intimately, and aren’t afraid to take back the reins from the algorithm.