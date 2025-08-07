Privacy Reform: A Safe Harbour For Digital Advertising May Be A Red Herring Experts Warn

A new proposal by the Productivity Commission to offer an “alternative pathway” for companies to comply with privacy laws has been challenged by advertising experts.

In the Productivity Commission’s interim report, ‘Harnessing Data And Digital Technology’, one proposal that could have a huge impact on the advertising industry was changing privacy rules to incorporate a two-pronged approach to compliance. This includes an outcomes-based approach to meet privacy obligations rather than the current regime’s approach that requires individual’s consent and is viewed by some as a prescriptive “box-ticking” exercise where businesses “comply with the letter of the law but not the spirit of it”.

Peter Leonard, the principal and director of Data Synergies, and an expert on privacy regulation said that although it sounds like a win for advertising companies that are concerned any reforms to privacy laws will make it more difficult for them to serve highly personalised advertising to individuals, it may not be that simple.

“There is a risk always when government allows a safety valve or a safe harbour that they kind of double down on the other (prescriptive) side and make the other side requirements even more onerous,” Leonard said at yesterday’s IAB Data and Privacy Summit.

“On the one hand it might sound like very good news…but on the other hand it carries the risk that then encourages further development of prescriptive rules. Like all regulatory reforms. What initially sounds good may or may not be as good as it looks.”

Leonard explained that the privacy reform debate will likely be determined by the political mood of the time.

Australia’s first tranche of law reforms released in 2024 sought to enhance the protection for children online and tougher enforcement rules for companies that did not comply.

Today, the government’s current shtick is improving Australia’s economic productivity. In the past week Treasurer Jim Chalmers—who Leonard cited as the most influential person in this debate—wrote a piece in the Guardian signposting his optimism that AI will be a force for good and to “regulate as little as possible to encourage innovation”.

Leonard believes Australia is uniquely placed to buffet the bullying Donald Trump’s “let it rip” ethos on regulation and the mistakes of the EU’s over-prescriptive GDPR rules.

But he questions whether an outcomes based approach, which considers the context of privacy to an individual, rather than an individual’s agency, would work out to be in the “best interests” of an individual.

Moreover, he has urged the advertising industry to have a stronger voice when it comes to influencing privacy reform.

‘No work around’ & ‘Stop stalking people’

Industry experts on privacy said that the dual track should not be viewed as a ‘Get Out Of Jail Card’ for advertisers.

Chris Brinkworth, the managing partner at Civic Data urged advertisers and agencies to be vigilant irrespective of whether the dual track proposal is adopted.

“My sense is that regardless of that, you’re still going to have to have absolutely immaculate reporting of consent and record keeping on privacy. It’s not a work around,” he said.

“Even though people look at it are going, ‘Oh, this looks great’…and big tech companies will love it, but you really can’t use it as a workaround.”

Brinkworth believes there is a fine balance between regulation that allows Australian companies to innovate by utilising data but “not at the risk of giving away everything we have to other countries”.

“I have been very clear that there needs to be a regulatory sandbox in Australia that exists in Singapore,” he said.

“There’s this dual track proposal, but I think what we will see is that we will allow Australian Registered entities to do this certain thing… but if you’re not helping our own productivity in Australia, then you can’t get access to that. Data sovereignty is really at the heart of this.”

Mutinex founder and global CEO Henry Innis is not a fan of a dual track, warning that it sounds “very complicated and like a bunch of bureaucrats have come up with a fancy term to try to excuse something which shouldn’t happen” by using caveats such as “oh, but it improves the end experience for the user”.

He said adland has become too addicted to the allure of shiny technology rather than focusing on how to deliver business outcomes.

“The long and the short of privacy is quite simple. The advertising industry has become addicted to tracking people rather than building good models and great ads. In an age of brilliant, highly granular market mix models, of which we have one, why do we need to constantly default to, ‘I need to track somebody here, there and everywhere, to sell them a pair of shoes’?

“That feels grossly negligent. I think we’re spending our money on lobbyists for this kind of stuff in the wrong way. What the ad industry should get back to doing is modeling the outcomes, building great, broad reaching media plans, and putting shit, hot creative into those media plans to make them work really.

“Maybe if we did that and focused on doing those things well, rather than trying to stalk everybody across the internet, we’d actually start spending our time on the right things.

“I’ve never seen a piece of personalisation that dramatically moved someone’s emotions, but I’ve certainly seen great creative and great media that’s done it.”