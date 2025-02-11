Principals Joins Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer With Pankind Rebrand

Branding agency Principals has refreshed the brand for not-for-profit Pankind – Pancreatic Cancer Australia.

Pankind is on a mission to triple the pancreatic cancer survival rate by 2030 and transform the quality of life for those affected through targeted research, advocacy, and much-needed support. For far too long, pancreatic cancer has been left in the shadows. Survival rates have barely budged in 15 years. Low awareness and limited access to better treatments have created a ticking clock for those diagnosed.

Pankind head of marketing Astrid Mallard said: “We want to shift the dial – to create a future where pancreatic cancer is no longer a devastating diagnosis but a challenge that can be faced head-on. We called on Principals to help us turn the tide, drive momentum and fuel action.”

Principals worked hand-in-hand with Pankind to evolve the brand and align it with the charity’s bold, urgent mission. Key to the process was infusing hope and positivity into the brand while sending a strong message about the fight to stop the disease.

Principals strategy director and principal Moensie Rossier said: “Pankind is not your typical charity. It doesn’t shy away from ‘battle’ language, because it’s fighting for those who deserve a fair shot at life.”

Channelling this spirit, Principals defined the brand idea as “A fair fight.” At its heart is a character that embodies the experienced campaigner – driven, innovative and igniting change. This personality was further developed and codified by Principals’ in-house brand voice studio XXVI.

Building directly from Pankind’s existing brandmark, the vibrant new identity includes a lotus device, its petals unfurling from left to right, a symbol of resilience, growth and forward momentum.

To help Pankind stand out and drive more focus and funding, Principals designed a palette that leads with purple, a colour associated with the disease. Shades of indigo and lilac round out the palette, supported by pink, green and grey. Additionally, photography represents the many faces of Pankind – people impacted by pancreatic cancer, their loved ones, advocates, researchers and medical professionals.

“The result is a light and uplifting identity that can flex for engaging communications as well as more sensitive subject matter. It can stretch from research papers to campaigning and signal that it’s time to rally and give every person diagnosed with pancreatic cancer the fighting chance they deserve,” said Mallard.

“From concept to delivery, this project moved quickly. It was a pleasure to complete meaningful work for the foundation with the driven and focussed Pankind team,” Rossier added.