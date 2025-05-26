Principals Creates ‘Electrifying’ Brand For Renewable Energy Provider Enreal

Branding agency Principals has teamed up with the Intellihub Group to create the brand for renewable energy provider Enreal.

Smart energy infrastructure and data company Intellihub is on a mission to make renewable energy more accessible and affordable for Australian and New Zealand homes by combining solar, battery and energy optimisation with installation and ongoing service. Enreal’s home energy kits, available via monthly subscription, generate green energy at home without the upfront costs.

Intellihub GM of marketing and communications Amanda Redwood said: “Renewable energy is the future. Our aim is to make it easy and affordable for people who are ready to transition, so we developed a product that does exactly that. We needed a brand that would clearly and cleverly communicate the offering. That’s where Principals came in.”

Principals worked with the Intellihub team to define Enreal’s brand and personality. Following in-depth consultation with stakeholders, Principals provided potential directions before delivering a brand strategy framework, character, name, logo and graphic device.

Principals strategy director Charlie Rose said: “It’s been inspiring to work with the Intellihub team to create the Enreal brand. We landed on an infectious personality that’s straight-up, passionate and lively. As the first offering of its kind in the Australian and New Zealand energy sectors, the brand needed to stand out and present in a way that’s easy to say yes to.”

With an ‘electrifying’ design system, the Enreal brandmark exudes a sense of motion, gradually blending and converging into a central bright spark element. Blue is the brand’s primary colour, supported by yellow, black and white, while bold and colourful studio portraiture featuring energetic people (and pets) convey the brand’s personality.

Redwood added: “Principals rose to the challenge to define a new brand in what can be a confusing category. The Enreal brand effortlessly conveys the simplicity of the product and why it is the smart choice for Australians and New Zealanders alike.”