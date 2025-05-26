AdvertisingNewsletter

Principals Creates ‘Electrifying’ Brand For Renewable Energy Provider Enreal

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Branding agency Principals has teamed up with the Intellihub Group to create the brand for renewable energy provider Enreal.

Smart energy infrastructure and data company Intellihub is on a mission to make renewable energy more accessible and affordable for Australian and New Zealand homes by combining solar, battery and energy optimisation with installation and ongoing service. Enreal’s home energy kits, available via monthly subscription, generate green energy at home without the upfront costs.

Intellihub GM of marketing and communications Amanda Redwood said: “Renewable energy is the future. Our aim is to make it easy and affordable for people who are ready to transition, so we developed a product that does exactly that. We needed a brand that would clearly and cleverly communicate the offering. That’s where Principals came in.”

Principals worked with the Intellihub team to define Enreal’s brand and personality. Following in-depth consultation with stakeholders, Principals provided potential directions before delivering a brand strategy framework, character, name, logo and graphic device.

Principals strategy director Charlie Rose said: “It’s been inspiring to work with the Intellihub team to create the Enreal brand. We landed on an infectious personality that’s straight-up, passionate and lively. As the first offering of its kind in the Australian and New Zealand energy sectors, the brand needed to stand out and present in a way that’s easy to say yes to.”

With an ‘electrifying’ design system, the Enreal brandmark exudes a sense of motion, gradually blending and converging into a central bright spark element. Blue is the brand’s primary colour, supported by yellow, black and white, while bold and colourful studio portraiture featuring energetic people (and pets) convey the brand’s personality.

Redwood added: “Principals rose to the challenge to define a new brand in what can be a confusing category. The Enreal brand effortlessly conveys the simplicity of the product and why it is the smart choice for Australians and New Zealanders alike.”

Related posts:

  1. Cross-Media Comes Of Age: On Device’s Alistair Hill Says Brand Lift Is The New ROI Metric For A Fragmented Future
  2. Australia Nabs Four Graphite Pencils At D&AD Awards
  3. The Daily Aus Launches Original Podcast Series ‘Investigating Ozempic’
  4. Vinyl Media Appoints Tahlia Phillips As Head Of Publishing & Chantelle Schmidt As Editorial Lead For Refinery29
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

“Tech & Innovation Can Drive Business Growth, But Also Spark Public Fear”: We Are Social Has Unveiled New Research Highlighting The Five Big Cultural Trends
Shopify, Teledoc Health & Entain Group Top Q1 2025 Podcast Ad Spend In Australia
Ancestry Teams Up With State Of Origin To Help Aussies Discover Their Roots
Byron Yoga Centre Appoints InsideOut PR
Register Lost your password?