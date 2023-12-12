Princess Cruises Announces Partnership With The Sydney Swans

Princess Cruises has announced a dynamic new partnership with Australia’s most supported AFL club, the Sydney Swans, becoming the team’s Official Cruise Partner.

Princess Cruises will play a pivotal role in supporting the Swans during the upcoming 2024 and 2025 seasons by hosting exclusive onboard events during its cruise season, creating memorable experiences for AFL enthusiasts and players alike. Sydney Swans members can also look forward to a range of exclusive cruise offers.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with the Swans,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“AFL is a sport that brings people together, and we believe in the power of community. This sponsorship underscores our commitment to local partnerships and fostering team spirit. We look forward to an exciting season and to being part of the Swans journey to success,” he said.

As an early demonstration of the new partnership, Princess Cruises recently hosted former Sydney Swans captain and AFL icon, Josh Kennedy, aboard Coral Princess. During his stay, Kennedy engaged guests with a special sports trivia event, participated in an insightful interview as part of Princess’s Discovery at Sea program, and even lent a hand in pouring the champagne tower on formal night.

Similarly, recently retired Sydney Swans star Heath Grundy was a guest speaker aboard Coral Princess on a Round Australia cruise entertaining guests with tales of playing on the hallowed SCG field.

Tom Harley, CEO of the Sydney Swans, thanked Princess for their partnership and formal contribution to the club.

“We are thrilled to have Princess Cruises on board as part of our Sydney Swans family,” said Mr Harley.

“There’s so much alignment between the Swans and Princess – we share our strong community values and focus on creating unforgettable experiences, at sea and on the field. This partnership is another way we deliver even better experiences for our members.

“After a really strong 2023, we’re excited to formalise this partnership and we look forward to working with Princess Cruises in the years ahead,” he said.