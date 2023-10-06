Prime100 Debuts “Slow Cooked” Pet Food Range Campaign, Via Guerrilla

Aussie-owned pet food brand Prime100 has unveiled its new SPD Slow Cooked range and partnered with Guerrilla for an integrated launch campaign, currently unfolding across Australia.

The campaign will air across TV, SVOD, BVOD, OOH, social media, influencer collaborations, audio and podcasts.

Prime100 is stocked in Petbarn and Petstock and formulates nutrition for pet wellness and food-related issues.

The new range combines the brand’s targeted ‘Single Protein Diets’ with user convenience. By slow-cooking select premium ingredients, it also delivers an impressive flavour experience. But it’s the innovative, easy-to-use packaging that distinguishes the range. A first in Australia, it invites consumers to transition from traditional cans to a sleek, eco-friendly alternative.

Discussing the campaign, Anna Kertesz, managing director at Guerrilla, commented, “It’s been a privilege to partner with Prime100, whose commitment to quality and innovation is genuinely impressive. Seeing them expand their marketing efforts to better the lives of pets and their owners is a testament to their mission, and this campaign will help bring their new product to more consumers.”

Launching at a time when Aussies are eagerly tuned into sporting events, the campaign grabbed attention with spots in both the AFL and NRL grand final programmes. Further exposure is planned across online and offline channels, aiming to provide a holistic approach to reach, while supporting DTC and retail sales.

Global marketing director Simon Jordan from Prime100 said, “Working with Guerrilla has been instrumental; they’ve adeptly translated our market research into a campaign tailored to resonate with our audience.”

“It’s an exciting time for us, launching Slow Cooked in Australia and expanding globally. It’s also been great to see pet speciality retailers’ enthusiasm to embrace product innovation from an Aussie brand like ours,” he said.

CREDITS

Strategy, Concept, Production and Media — Guerrilla
VFX and TVC Post Production — Cutting Edge




