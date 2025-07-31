Prime Video Celebrates Book-To-Stream Fandom With Stars Of The Summer I Turned Pretty

Prime Video officially launched Prime Book Club LIVE last night at Sydney’s Machine Hall, celebrating some of its biggest global book-to-stream hits, and B&T was on site for every photo op and red carpet entrance.

Best-selling author and showrunner for The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, along with series stars Lola Tung and Rain Spencer, walked the carpet alongside Mercedes Ron, best-selling author of the Culpable trilogy. The event was hosted by writer, comedian and broadcaster Lucinda Price (aka Froomes).

Ahead of the free and totally sold-out fan event happening tonight, the launch is another chapter in the streamer’s successful run of experiential campaigns and follows two huge years of Primeville at SXSW Sydney.

The first of its kind fan event brings together on-screen and author talent from some of Prime Video’s biggest book-to-stream hits. Through immersive activations and panel discussions, the event brings to life The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Culpable Trilogy (My Fault, Your Fault, Our Fault), We Were Liars, and so much more.

“I never imagined that it’s gonna be… this huge thing all around the world,” Mercedes Ron, author of The Culpable Trilogy, told the audience. “I never expected to come to Australia. I mean, this is crazy, and I can’t be happier… I love that I have fans here”.

With Prime Video’s teen juggernauts now a cornerstone of the platform’s growth strategy, local and international audiences are responding with enthusiasm.

“The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty launched just two weeks ago,” said Way Loke, head of Prime Video for Australia and New Zealand, speaking at the event. “It drew over 25 million viewers globally in its first seven days… exceeding season two by 40%”.

With immersive activations and behind-the-scenes panels, the event brought stories to life in the real world, allowing fans to interact with the authors and actors behind their most-watched shows.

Photo ops allowed fans to capture memories in their favourite fictional settings, like Cousins Beach and Beachwood Island. Engagement was encouraged with fans choosing a flower representing their favourite Fisher Brother, sparking conversations and a few respectful fights.

“This is a one-of-a-kind live event for fans, bringing together on-screen and author talents for the first time,” said Loke. “This event is a celebration of the stories that resonate deeply with our audiences… They aren’t just shows that people watch. They’re stories that people live with, they share with their friends, and they connect”.

That connection was evident, too, in the rapid sell-out of tickets to the public fan event, taking place tonight. “It sold out in under 60 seconds,” Price told attendees. “So you’re very lucky to be here.”

With streamers under pressure to retain subscribers in an ever-growing market, events like Prime Book Club LIVE show a pivot toward real-world engagement strategies that blur the lines between content and culture. This is Prime Video turning intellectual property into immersive fan experiences, deepening emotional buy-in, and driving social sharing through influencer attendance.

Prime Video isn’t stopping with The Summer I Turned Pretty and The Culpable Trilogy. As Loke teased, “We have more to come… The Map That Leads to You starring KJ Apa premieres August 20, and Maxton Hall returns for season two this November”.

But for now, in a sold-out venue full of Gen Zers debating Team Jeremiah vs Team Conrad, one thing is clear: book-to-stream is booming just as rapidly as the community being built around them.