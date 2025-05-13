Presidents, Creators & Creatives: What Not To Miss On Day 2 Of Cairns Crocodiles, Presented By Pinterest

Good morning from Cairns Crocodiles, where the rainforest is buzzing and the conversations are only getting sharper. Day two is packed with creative firepower, industry visionaries, and game-changing ideas, from Gen Z truths to sustainability with purpose.

But, before we dive into it! If you haven’t been to the Mission Australia coffee van on the ground floor yet, make sure you do. The Baristas are on a paid traineeship to help them escape the cycle of homelessness. Coffee is free thanks to Mutinex but you can donate onsite to help Mission Australia help more people in need.

Now, here’s your essential guide to today’s don’t-miss moments:

Cool Is Not a KPI: Winning With Gen Z

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM | Keynote

Trying to be “cool” won’t win Gen Z. Xanthe Wells, Pinterest’s VP of global creative, reveals how Pinterest broke free of performative branding by embracing authenticity, inclusivity, and genuine value, offering a new roadmap for connecting with the most discerning audience of all.

Jase & Lauren on Resilience, Reinvention & Ratings Wins

12:05 PM – 12:35 PM | Keynote

Speakers:

Jase Hawkins & Lauren Phillips, Co-Hosts, Nova 100 Breakfast

Clint Stanaway, Newsreader & Co-Host, Nova 100

Neil Griffiths, Editor-in-Chief, Rolling Stone Australia

What does it take to stay relevant in a brutal media landscape? This candid, hilarious session pulls back the curtain on ratings pressure, reinvention and the chaos behind the calm voices you hear on the airwaves every morning.

Advertising for the Planet: How Creativity Can Lead the Charge for Sustainability

1:50 PM – 2:20 PM | Rainforest

Speakers:

Surangel S. Whipps, Jr., President of the Republic of Palau

Barbara Humphries, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ

Laura Clarke, Co-Founder, Palau Pledge & Executive Producer, Deep Rising

David Hovenden, CEO & Co-Founder, The Misfits Media Company

What role can advertising play in the climate crisis? With the President of Palau joining industry leaders on stage, this powerful session unpacks how creativity can drive behaviour change, influence policy and inspire global action.

How Do We Rise Without Compromise?

2:25 PM – 2:55 PM | Rainforest

Speakers:

Phoebe Sloane, Founder, Auntie & Senior Copywriter, Clemenger BBDO

Michael Ray, Solo Dad, Author, Advocate for Equality and Change

Kate Westgate, Head of Marketing, Homecare, Unilever (Unstereotype Alliance Champion)

Jasmin Bedir, CEO, Innocean Australia

Four changemakers. Four big ideas. From dismantling stereotypes to rebuilding the industry around real equity, this session delivers practical actions for inclusive progress, without compromise.

Future-Proofing Brands

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM | Reef

Speakers:

Nick Smithwick, Retail Media Manager, David Jones Amplify

Melissa Fein, Managing Director, Media, APAC, Accenture Song

Kacy Ratta, VP of Marketing, Bare

Alex McLean, General Manager Marketing, BMW Group

What does staying power look like in 2025 and beyond? Hear how some of the country’s most recognisable brands are staying agile, innovating across platforms and building strategies to meet the future head-on.

From Podcasts to Powerhouses: The Rise of Creator-Led Media

4:10 PM – 4:40 PM | Hemingway’s

Speakers:

Lachlan Fairbairn, Comedian and Creator Show Host

Rachel Henry, Co-Founder and COO Common

Maddy Carty, Creator Show Host

Daniel Gorringe, Sports & Culture Creator & Podcaster

Creators are reshaping media and they’re doing it on their own terms. This session unpacks how podcasts, digital storytelling and audience-first formats are giving rise to new media powerhouses and what brands need to know before joining the conversation.

Whether you’re here to learn, network or shake up your thinking, day two brings the bite. Get in the room, take notes, and don’t forget to hydrate, there’s still plenty of Crocodiles to come.