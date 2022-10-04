PRCA Launches Australian Arm To Support Communications Specialists

The Public Relations and Communications Association Asia Pacific (PRCA APAC) has announced the launch of its PRCA APAC: Australia Network.

The group launch follows significant membership growth in the region and is the latest initiative aimed at providing events, information, support, and advice to practising PR and communications professionals in Australia.

Founding Members include:

• Helen Graney, CEO, Jack Morton and Weber Shandwick, Australia

• Richard Brett (pictured), CEO, Ogilvy Health & Ogilvy PR

• Jo Scard, Founder and CEO, Fifty Acres, Australia

• Alice Smith, Principal Consultant, Archetype, Australia

• Amelia Tipping, Managing Director, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

• Rebecca Wilson, EVP International, WE Communications, Australia

• Melissa Shawyer, Co-Founder and Managing Director, The PR Group, Australia

• Hollie Jones, Senior Account Director, Liquid PR, Australia

• Karen Coleman, Managing Director, Archetype, Australia

• Jessica Makin, Senior PR Manager Operations & Workplace Communications, Amazon,

Australia

• Andy Scales, Director, CampaignLab, Australia

• Craig Badings, Partner Sydney, SenateSHJ, Australia

The Australia Network is dedicated to supporting the industry in Australia as well as representing the countries in APAC and globally. Focused on igniting ambition and uniting practitioners across the region, the Network will highlight best practice and champion PR’s importance in business and society.

Commenting on the launch of the Network, Tara Munis, head of PRCA Asia Pacific said: “Given the resources and incredible platform of the PRCA, we have the power to implement and support initiatives that address challenges in the Australian PR and communications industry. We believe that through the leadership and expertise of our new Board, we can further strengthen Australia’s position as industry leaders in APAC.”