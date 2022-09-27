Post Game Presser Interrupted By Violent Brawling Female Basketball Players

Remember that tagline; life is full of little interruptions? Well, here at B&T we bring you an athlete’s interview being interrupted by a brawl.

During the women’s basketball World Cup, The Sun reported that Serbian star Sasa Cado was chatting with media following her team’s victory when a brawl suddenly stole the spotlight.

The good vibes and her big smile quickly disappeared when the chaos began interfering with the interview.

The camera then smartly panned to show two Mali players physically fighting. Yes, they were in a violent scrap! One player was punching another, and another rushed over to intervene.

Surely, they’ve played sport long enough to realise they are meant to work together to win. Not attack each other.

Either way, it definitely outshined Cado’s winning speech.

What a wild time!