Porsche Reviews Creative Agency

The luxury sports carmaker has launched a review of its creative agency requirements, placing the incumbent DDB Australia on notice.

Porsche confirmed the creative review with B&T but declined to comment.

DDB’s Melbourne office has led creative work on Porsche since it first won the account in 2015 from The Ross Partnership.

The agency defended the account when it last went to pitch in 2019 under the then leadership of Kate Sterling and Anthony Moss – who have both since left the agency.

DDB was behind a Porsche and Atari activation for the Australian GP that put two electric Taycans to test in an arcade machine style game of pong (pictured above).

The agency recently appointed Khia Croy as its new Melbourne general manager and promoted two creatives, Giles Watson and James Cowie.

Omnicom stablemate PHD handles Porsche’s media buying and planning, which B&T understands is not part of the review.