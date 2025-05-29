Podcast Advertising & Site Takeovers Fuelling Scroll Media’s growth

Advertising network Scroll Media has unveiled an exclusive representation deal with European adtech firm Azerion to offer high impact formats like In Skins and site takeovers to APAC advertising partners.

Alongside this, the network is also offering clients digital audio and podcast advertising inventory, and has seen strong demand from the industry for the audio channel.

Digital audio podcast advertising and high impact rich media formats are fuelling the growth of ad network Scroll Media across Australia and New Zealand.

“Clients are wanting high attention from advertising and Azerion InSkins formats deliver strong reach and high impact across premium publishers with intelligent data smarts from Azerion’s DMP,” said Jane Ormsby, managing director.

“We are also tapping into the huge growth of digital audio with our plethora of podcast advertising also backed by data intelligence targeting. Its about giving our advertising partners more scale, impact and targeting across more devices.”

Azerion closed their offices in Australia in June 2024, and Scroll Media is excited to be bringing the product back into the market.

Head of Scroll Media Australian sales, Adam De Roma said “we are thrilled to be offering clients Azerions high impact formats and data smarts, as market feedback so far has been very positive. Not much has changed other than new faces selling.”

Case studies of Azerion out of the UK indicate that InSkins gave 38 per cent lift unaided brand awareness for pharmacy retailer Boots. Many Australian QSR, auto and entertainment brands are reaping the rewards of high impact formats.

Digital audio in Australia is experiencing significant growth with ad spend increasing by 13 per cent year on year on 2024. This growth is driven by strong audience engagement and increasing advertiser confidence.

“With our yet to be announced representation partnership, we have access to over 260,000 podcasts reaching specific demographics and interest based podcasts,” concludes Ormsby.

“Now along with gaming, Adara Travel data, and premium publishers like The Roar, we can offer advertising partners high impact and podcast advertising, giving their campaigns more scale and effectiveness.”