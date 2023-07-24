Playground xyz Launches Actionable Attention Solution On YouTube

Playground xyz Attention Intelligence Solution (AIP) has announced its actionable attention solution on YouTube and unveiled new insights on how advertisers can garner the most attention for their Youtube ad campaigns.

Lead image: Rob Hall, Playground xyz CEO.

Through this new solution, Playground xyz AIP reviewed YouTube Impressions for Attention Time, AIP’s metric which evaluates ads for the length of time in seconds an ad is actually looked at.

The data revealed that YouTube Bumper Ads, despite being shorter in length, see consumers watching 45 per cent of the ad — 20 per cent more than skippable ads. It also found that YouTube ads between 10 and 15 seconds garner the greatest levels of Attention Time — approximately 23 per cent more than other ad durations.

Playground xyz had run a number of successful trials of the software with advertisers who used the system’s automated reporting to uncover a wealth of insights regarding campaign performance.

For example, a large sports wagering brand saw the attention received by bumper ads drop by over 30 per cent as the campaign elapsed, pointing to creative burnout. A leading subscription meals brand saw attention on its ads was 25 per cent higher in the mornings than the evenings, yet impressions were being delivered mostly at night. And a leading financial services brand was able to calculate how much its cost per attentive completed view was across various formats and found one strategy to be five times more effective.

“Optimization is the key to driving attention and campaign effectiveness. With actionable attention insights, brands are able to pinpoint factors that are detracting from campaign success and quickly understand how to coarse-correct,” said Rob Hall, Playground xyz, CEO.

“Advertising is a huge opportunity on Youtube and we are excited to help brands learn more about their campaigns in order to drive attention and connection with audiences.”

AIP is trained and verified by real eye-tracking data from an opt-in panel and adds advanced AI models to measure attention at scale. AIP’s YouTube attention measurement capability applies it to live YouTube campaigns, analysing each individual DV360/CM360 record to accurately score Attention Time across the campaign.