Pivotus First Australian Independent Media Agency To Partner With Scope3, With University Of Tasmania Initial Deployment

Pivotus is the first Australian independent media agency to partner with Scope3. The partnership allows Pivotus to use Scope3’s Collaborative Sustainability Platform (CSP), including its new Media Reporting product to deliver unmatched accuracy in measuring and reporting advertising emissions for its clients, leading with the University of Tasmania.

The University of Tasmania is regarded as one of the most sustainable universities in the world, with a commitment to sustainability in its facilities and operations. By working with Scope3’s CSP, Pivotus can help advance the University’s sustainability ambitions.

“Leveraging Scope3 products enable our team to live the values of our brand. As the world’s leading university for climate action for three years in a row, it’s an incredible opportunity to contribute to our climate goals by driving carbon reduction of our digital campaigns while simultaneously strengthening the performance of them,” said Courtney Geritz, The University of Tasmania’s marketing director.

“We recognised that the Scope3 offering was a perfect fit to support the University of Tasmania’s requirements to ensure sustainable practices, while also improving campaign results. The deployment has been a dream. We are now looking to next steps and will activate Scope3 across our entire Pivotus digital buying process to ensure accountability across all our campaigns,” said Michael Petersen, founder and CEO, Pivotus.

“With a growing number of companies making sustainability commitments, we expect that all brands will factor in emissions when they plan and buy media in the future,” commented Joanna Georges, Scope3 head of ANZ.

“Our CSP makes carbon emissions data for advertising visible to anyone in the industry, and media buyers, whether they’re a brand marketer or agency representative – regardless of size, region, or other qualifiers – who use Media Reporting in the CSP can instantly understand opportunities to do better for both media performance and the environment”.

Media Reporting is the industry’s first always-on reporting tool for brands and media buyers to measure ad emissions and reduce waste across their digital ad campaigns. With reporting data in hand, brands can take decisive action to lower their carbon footprint using Scope3 powered reduction solutions including Climate Shield, Green Media Products (GMP or GMP+) or Custom Carbon Algorithms.