Pinterest Launches ‘Be Their Next’ Campaign

Pinterest has launched its first-ever business marketing campaign to reach a range of advertisers in six countries.

The “Be their next” campaign highlights Pinterest’s unique audience mindset through inspirational use cases based on Pinterest insights across five different advertiser verticals, from auto and retail to financial services, tech/telco, and beauty.

Pinterest, the world’s inspiration platform, attracts decision-makers. Most people use the platform to decide what they will do and buy next, and the heart of the campaign message is that “you can be their next”.

Not only can you reach your audience on Pinterest – you can be just the thing they were looking for such as their next try, their next save, and their next purchase.

Advertisers have the unique opportunity to reach consumers on Pinterest when they don’t have a specific brand in mind. Pinterest’s audience is diverse and global, but Pinners around the world all have one thing in common: 97 per cent of their top searches on Pinterest are unbranded.

This means the majority of consumers are not typing a brand name into their searches. It also means that businesses of any size have the chance to be discovered, and to engage earlier with customers who are intentional, open-minded and planning what to buy.

In fact, 83 per cent of weekly Pinners made a purchase based on content they saw from brands on Pinterest.

Over the past year, Pinterest has added more than 100 million new monthly active users, enabling advertisers to now reach a global monthly audience of +450 million.

Fueling this growth are audiences such as GenZ who are redefining Pinterest’s traditional use cases, adding engagement in a wider range of categories such as entertainment, tech and financial planning. When they come to Pinterest, they are open-minded, undecided, and they don’t know exactly what they are looking for until they find the right product or service.

That’s why they’re 29 per cent more likely to buy from brands that have seen advertised from compared to non-Pinners (Source: Global Web Index, Australia Q2-Q3 2020)

They also consider themselves as purchase influencers. In Australia, GenZ Pinterest users are 35 per cent more likely than the average Australian internet user to say that they tell their friends and family about new products (Source: GlobalWebIndex, Gen-Zers who visited Pinterest between Q1-Q3 2020, AUS).

“On Pinterest, advertisers have the potential to connect with more than 450 millions people when they’re early in their journey, when they have an idea of what they want, but haven’t decided on a brand,”said Jim Habig, Pinterest’s Global Head of Business Marketing.

“Ads on Pinterest are not only useful, they are additive to the Pinners experience. They help consumers determine their future projects, and ultimately, influence their next purchase decision.”

“Pinterest users are a diverse audience of people, reflecting a range of interests who are looking for products and services to create a life they love,” said Erin Elofson, Head of Canada and Australia at Pinterest.

“People come to the platform to plan for the projects in their lives and Canadians are coming to Pinterest to make decisions on what to do or buy next. With this unique intent-driven audience makeup, Pinterest is helping advertisers reach customers ready to make a purchase and take action.”

Pinterest is going after a competitive global advertising market with a unique and valuable differentiation for advertisers. From its recent, first-ever global advertising summit, “Pinterest Presents”, to the “Be Their Next” campaign this week, Pinterest is defining to advertisers how it uniquely differentiates itself.