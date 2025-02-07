Pinterest Hits First Billion-Dollar Quarter In Q4 2024

Pinterest closed 2024 on a high note, reporting its first-ever billion-dollar revenue quarter in Q4 and an impressive 11 per cent growth in global monthly active users (MAUs).

The company’s Q4 revenue surged to $1.15 billion, marking an 18 per cent increase, and total revenue for the year reached $3.65 billion, a 19 per cent rise from 2023.

The platform’s profitability also surged, with adjusted EBITDA for the year climbing 46 per cent to $1.03 billion.

“2024 was a banner year for Pinterest, capped off by a milestone Q4 – achieving the company’s first billion-dollar revenue quarter and a record 553 million monthly active users, as we continue to drive profitable growth and free cash flow,” said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest. “Our strategy is paying off. People are coming to Pinterest more often, the platform has never been more actionable, and our lower funnel focus is driving results for users and advertisers. Looking ahead, I’m confident that our focus on being a positive platform is a competitive advantage in driving long- term success for the business and value for our advertisers and users.”

Looking ahead, Pinterest projects Q1 2025 revenue to grow between 13 per cent and 15 per cent, reaching up to $852 million.