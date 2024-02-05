Pinnacle Foundation Invites Australians To Gather Chosen Family And ‘Picnic For Pinnacle’

Queer education charity, The Pinnacle Foundation is calling on Australians to gather their chosen families, colleagues, or social circles during the month of February for a ‘Picnic for Pinnacle’ to raise funds for the life-changing education support it provides.

This timely initiative sneaks in ahead of the annual Mardi Gras season and will help not only promote support for the LGBTQIA+ community but also build excitement ahead of the various festivals and events that can be anticipated in the next month.

“February and March are an exciting time for the rainbow community, with many festivals and events that recognise the struggles and celebrate the achievements of the Australian queer communities,” said chief executive officer and managing director of the Pinnacle Foundation Andrew Staite.

“Picnic for Pinnacle is a great way to collectively support the community while enjoying time with friends, family and colleagues”.

The details:

Who: Any Aussies who want to support LQBTQIA+ further education

Where: Anywhere, indoors or outdoors at a suitable venue of your choosing

When: Anytime during the month of February

How: Hosts can set up the fundraiser through GiveNow or Facebook, which Picnic participants will then donate to

The Picnic for Pinnacle fundraiser can be hosted as part of a corporate group, family group, group of friends or as an individual. Donations are tax-deductible and can be of any amount, starting from a minimum value of $2.

All proceeds from this initiative will contribute to the work that The Pinnacle Foundation does to support and educate young LGBTQIA+ Australians who have faced hardships and struggles due to their gender identity or sexual orientation.