PHD Promotes Ryan Ambrose To Melbourne Head Of Investment

PHD Australia has promoted Ryan Ambrose to Melbourne Head of Investment.

Ambrose steps into the new role as the market’s investment lead, returning to Melbourne after a stint as a group investment director in Sydney.

Tasked with delivering PHD’s investment product, Ambrose will also advance PHD Melbourne’s investment community and client offering, continuing to drive innovative solutions and client growth.

Ambrose will work closely with Maree Braham, PHD’s head of accountability to maximise investment outcomes for clients, with a focus on superior compliance, rigour, and performance.

“I’m thrilled to be back at PHD Melbourne supported by a national best-in-class investment offering and look forward to continuing to drive growth, exceptional value, and innovation for our clients,” said Ambrose.

Ambrose will report to PHD’s chief investment officer Joanna Barnes, who continues to lead the national team.

“The business has incredible talent, and I am so pleased to see ongoing career progression within PHD,” added Ambrose.

“Ryan is a progressive and decisive leader which is exactly what we need to accelerate our client’s growth ambitions in this new era. Ryan has been with PHD since 2016 and in that time has impressed across so many areas and I can’t wait for the full ‘Ambrose effect’ to take hold,” said Barnes.

Ambrose’s promotion is effective immediately.