PHD Hires Brendan Hewitt To Replace Remi Barker As Sydney Head Of Strategy

PHD has appointed Brendan Hewitt, who succeeds Remi Baker, as its new Sydney Head of Strategy.

Hewitt joins with 15 years of agency experience, having worked in strategy and innovation roles across New Zealand, the UK and global. He joins the Sydney office after serving as group strategy director at PHD in Auckland, New Zealand.

He starts his new in June, and has worked with clients such as ANZ, Diageo, Volkswagen Group, and Unilever.

“I’m chuffed to be joining the crew at PHD Sydney. They’re a talented bunch, great people, and have a fantastic set of clients. It’s a dynamic time in the world of media and advertising, I’m excited to get stuck in and help take the agency and our partners forward.”

PHD Australia Sydney managing director Pia Coyle said she was excited to welcome Hewitt to the team, as the agency enters its next phase.

“We are so happy to welcome Brendan to the PHD Sydney team. It’s an exciting new era at PHD, as we explore what it means to be at the cutting edge of where our smart and experienced people meet the world of assisted intelligence. Brendan’s experience in a wide range of categories across many markets will really help drive our best thinking for our current and future clients,” Coyle said.

Remi Baker leaves the agency after a more than decade with PHD across Australia and the UK, and has contributed to multiple award-winning campaigns and business wins.

“I wanted to thank Remi on behalf of PHD, she has been a core part of the strategy team and wider agency. Her tenure speaks to her dedication and passion for what PHD does differently as an agency and we wish her well with her next opportunity,” Coyle said.