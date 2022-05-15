PHD Brisbane Wins Brisbane Festival’s Media

PHD Brisbane has won the media account of one of Queensland’s largest arts and entertainment festivals, Brisbane Festival (BrisFest).

PHD Brisbane will be responsible for media planning and buying with the appointment effective immediately. Brisbane Festival is a cornerstone of Brisbane’s annual events calendar, recognised as the State’s largest annual international arts festival.

The three-week festival features numerous events, performance and experiences, kicking off with Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust, an electrifying pyrotechnic display.

The event is a key economic and tourism driver for the state, reaching an audience of 1.5m people from 3 – 25 September 2021, bringing 80,000 visitors to Brisbane and contributing to an estimated $36M in economic growth.

PHD Group Australia CEO, Mark Jarrett, said the partnership with Brisbane Festival was a perfect match for PHD, highlighting its commitment to bringing the agency’s offering to more and more Brisbane-based clients.

“Brisbane Festival has a long history of celebrating the personality of the city; we absolutely jumped at the chance to help bring the festival to life and couldn’t be prouder to be one of their partners in 2022,” Jarrett said.

Brisbane Festival marketing and communications Director, Anne-Maree Moon, said “We are thrilled to be working with PHD media. Their stellar reputation along with the strategic insights they will bring to our media planning will support our work to grow our audiences locally, throughout Queensland and across Australia.”