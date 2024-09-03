PetSure Launches Adorable GapOnly Campaign Driving Pet Insurance Awareness

PetSure, a pet insurer and pet health tech company, has launched a campaign to promote the criticality of Pet Health Insurance.

As the only general insurer in Australia solely dedicated to pets, PetSure has created a campaign encouraging pet parents to consider their pets’ inevitable pet healthcare costs and how to help manage them. 1 in 5 pets have lifetime health costs of $50,000, and 1 in 10 more than $100,0001. Yet just 8% of Australian pet owners have Pet Health Insurance.

Rather than promoting a single brand, the campaign focuses on GapOnly, PetSure’s claims processing system, which won the 2022 Canstar Innovation Excellence Award. GapOnly enables pet parents to claim on the spot, incurring less out-of-pocket expenses at the vet. It is currently available through nearly 65% of pet insurance brands in market and at almost 70% of vet clinics nationally.

The new GapOnly comparison site allows customers to compare up to 33 comprehensive products across 15 PetSureadministered participating pet insurance brands, making it one of the largest comparison sites available in the category. The website helps pet owners to find a policy suitable for them and their pet’s individual needs. For example, by entering their pet’s breed and age, owners can better understand indicative premiums, run sample claims, and find available products based on what’s most important to them, such as level of excess to pay or optional benefits like cover for specified dental conditions.

“Despite rising living costs, pets deserve healthcare. Considering pet health insurance is a pragmatic choice that can help pet owners provide their pets with the care they need, when they need it. We hope this campaign encourages more Aussies to think about how they will protect their pets’ health. Studies show that in countries with higher pet insurance penetration, like the UK with an estimated 25-30% and Sweden where nearly 90% of dogs are insured, there are fewer cases of economic euthanasia, less stress for veterinarians, and better overall pet health outcomes. As a leading player in Australia’s pet health sector, we aim to highlight the benefits of pet insurance and how a GapOnly Ready policy can help ease financial stress during a pet health crisis,” said Jenny Williams, Chief Marketing Officer at PetSure.

Created by PetSure’s in-house team, the campaign runs on TV, BVOD, radio, social media, PR, and the Australian vet network.

Credits

Creative & Production: PetSure

Creative Direction: Pete Bidenko

Digital Media: Mindbox

ATL Media: Love Media

PR: The Hallway & Blue Chip