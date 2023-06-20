Pesky Michael Bublé Defaces Cans Of Bubly In Campaign From PepsiCo Via Eleven

Michael Bublé has been caught on camera defacing a truck and cans of PepsiCo’s new no-sugar, no artificial sweetener naturally flavoured sparkling water, bubly.

Launching on Bublé’s social channels, the campaign from Eleven introduces the new sparkling beverage to Australia. Unimpressed by the spelling of bubly, Bublé is caught changing the “y” to an “é”.

It’s not the first time Michael Bublé has messed with bubly, he’s been seen across the US changing the “y” to an “é” for years across billboards and convenience stores.

15 defaced cans of bubly will be hidden in Coles, Woolworths and Independent retailers across Australia.

Aussies will know if they have won a winning product if both the carton and the bubly can inside features

Michael Bublé’s signature and an “e” instead of the “y” on both the carton and can.

Those that find them will go into a draw to win a meet and greet with Michael Bublé in Canada.

To find out where defaced cans will be hidden, Aussies will need to follow bubly on Instagram andFacebook.

PepsiCo’s chief marketing officer, Snacks and Beverages ANZ, Vandita Pandey, said: “The launch of bubly

marks the first time in our history of operating in Australia that we’ve launched a new beverage outside of

its core brand. Bublé has been correcting our cans for over four years now, so we weren’t surprised when

he followed them down under.

“We thought to ourselves, if Michael is going to deface bubly, why not turn this into an opportunity for fans

to win a meet and greet with him if they find one.”

Russ Tucker, executive creative director of Eleven, added: “It’s great to work with a brand with a sense of

humour like bubly, with Bublé.”

The campaign will be rolling out across organic social with Akcelo and paid channels via PHD, while The

Live Agency will be managing activations for Australians to find the cans.