Perth Agency Humaan Names Three New Hires

Design and technology agency, Humaan, has made three recent additions to its team, bolstering its capability within project management, design and front-end development, as it responds to increasing national and international demand for its services.

Cassandra Field joins the team as project manager, moving from management consultancy, Nous. She has previously held global project management positions with Media.Monksacross their Sydney and New York offices.

L-R: Rachael Moriconi, Jasmine Vout & Cassandra Field

Jasmine Vout joins the agencies UX & design team after a period of freelancing for abroad range of brand, digital and design agencies across WA. She was previously head of design atOptimise Online.

Rachael Moriconi was recently part of the agencies graduate program in conjunction with Curtin University and has officially joined the team as a junior front-end developer.

James Fitzjohn, Humaan general manager said, “We are thrilled to welcome Cassie, Jasmine and Rachael toHumaan. They are already making considerable contributions to the work and with our clients and we look forward to watching them take us forward in 2023 and beyond.”

