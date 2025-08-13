Perfectly Unreasonable. Why Standing Like A Superhero Makes You Act Like One

In his latest, and revamped, column for B&T, Leif Stromnes unpacks how a simple change in mindset can change your entire outlook and how brands can employ the same mentality.

In 2012, social psychologist Amy Cuddy walked onto the TED stage in Edinburgh and struck a pose. Arms akimbo, feet planted wide, chin tilted upward – she looked like a superhero surveying her domain from atop a skyscraper.

For the next 21 minutes, Cuddy delivered one of the most-watched TED talks in history, arguing that simply changing your posture for two minutes could fundamentally alter your brain chemistry, hormone levels, and performance in high-stakes situations.

Her central claim was audacious: stand like Wonder Woman in a bathroom stall before your job interview, and you’ll walk out more confident, more powerful, and more likely to get hired.

The audience was mesmerised. Here was a Harvard professor telling them they could hack their biology with nothing more than strategic body positioning. Within months, “power posing” had become a global phenomenon, spawning countless YouTube tutorials, corporate training programs, and pre-interview rituals in office bathrooms worldwide.

Whilst Cuddy’s specific research on power posing has been challenged and has failed the scientific replication test, it’s illustrative of a fundamental truth about human psychology: our bodies don’t just reflect our mental states – they actively create them.

This phenomenon is called “embodied cognition”, and it suggests that the relationship between mind and body is far more bidirectional than we previously understood. We don’t just slump when we feel defeated; slumping actually makes us feel more defeated. We don’t just stand tall when we feel confident; standing tall generates confidence.

What we have discovered is that our thoughts don’t drive our actions, rather our actions drive our thoughts.

We like to believe we are rational creatures who think first, then act. We imagine ourselves carefully weighing options, considering consequences, and then choosing our behaviour accordingly. This feels intuitively correct because we experience our thoughts as happening “before” our actions.

But evolutionary biology tells a different story.

For most of human history, thinking was a luxury our ancestors couldn’t afford. When a rustling bush might contain either berries or a predator, survival depended on immediate physical action, not careful deliberation. Those who stopped to think were more likely to become lunch than to find it.

Natural selection favoured humans with quick-trigger response systems – bodies that could react to environmental cues before the conscious mind had time to process what was happening. Our ancestors who could run first and think later were the ones who lived long enough to become our ancestors.

This is why modern humans still possess what neuroscientist Antonio Damasio calls “somatic markers” – physical sensations that guide our decisions before we’re consciously aware we’re making them. When you get a “gut feeling” about someone you’ve just met, your body is processing thousands of micro-expressions, vocal tones, and behavioural cues that your conscious mind hasn’t even noticed yet.

This has massive implications for how we think about human decision making.

The traditional AIDA behaviour model assumed a linear progression: Awareness leads to Interest, interest leads to Desire, desire leads to Action.

But what if this sequence actually occurred backwards?

IKEA has built an empire on this principle. By forcing customers to physically assemble their furniture, IKEA doesn’t just save on labour costs – they create emotional investment. Psychologists call this the “IKEA effect”: we value things more highly when we’ve put effort into creating them.

Customers who spend three hours wrestling with an Allen key and cryptic instructions don’t think, “This furniture is cheap and poorly designed.” Instead, they think, “I built this myself. I’m quite handy. This furniture represents my creativity and effort.”

The action of assembly creates thoughts of competence and attachment.

Amazon’s “1-Click” purchasing works the same way, but in reverse. By removing friction from the buying process, Amazon enables impulse actions that happen faster than rational thought. Customers find themselves owning products before they’ve fully processed whether they need them.

Only after the package arrives do they construct post-hoc rationalisations: “I did need a new phone charger,” or “This book will help my career.”

The purchase creates the justification, not the other way around.

Luxury car showrooms employ similar principles. Mercedes-Benz dealerships feature heavy doors that require effort to open, priming customers to perceive the cars as substantial and valuable. The sales materials are printed on thick, high-quality paper that feels expensive to the touch. Even the pens customers use to sign contracts are weighted to feel premium.

Research shows this isn’t just theatre – it works. Customers who experience these heavy, substantial physical sensations are more likely to perceive the cars as high-quality and worth their premium prices.

Food brands have discovered that packaging texture influences taste perception. Smooth packaging makes consumers expect creamy textures inside, while rough packaging primes expectations of crunchy or textured foods. Häagen-Dazs uses this principle with their distinctively textured lids that feel premium and substantial, priming expectations of rich, dense ice cream.

The weight of computer tablets influences how seriously people take the information displayed on them. Heavier tablets make content feel more important and credible. Amazon’s Kindle Oasis was designed with this principle in mind, using materials and weight distribution to feel substantial despite being lightweight.

For marketers, ‘embodied cognition’ represents one of the most underutilised tools in the persuasion toolkit.

While most advertising focuses on rational benefits or emotional appeals, the most powerful influence might be happening at a level beneath conscious awareness – in the physical experience of interacting with a brand.

It’s no surprise then that most advertising is much more successful at reinforcing existing behaviours rather than creating new ones.

For too long in marketing and advertising we’ve treated the mind as the driver and the body as merely the vehicle. We’ve assumed that thoughts are the cause and actions are the effect. But the science suggests we’ve got it backwards.

We don’t run because we decide to be healthy. We decide to be healthy because we run.

We don’t help others because we think we’re generous. We think we’re generous because we help others.

We don’t buy products because we believe they’re superior. We believe they’re superior because we buy them.

The next time you want to change how your consumer thinks about something, don’t start with their thoughts. Start with their actions.

Their mind will follow their body’s lead, just as it has for millions of years.