NewsletterTechnology

Perceptive Expands Market Research, Brand & Customer Experience Smarts With New Qualtrics Partnership

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Dan Shaw, managing director, Perceptive
Dan Shaw, managing director, Perceptive.

Technology-based customer insights agency Perceptive has partnered with Qualtrics.

This will provide the agency’s clients direct access to the latest best-in-class market research and experience management technologies, services, and expertise to uncover trusted market, customer, and brand insights.

Through the partnership, which has seen the company join the global Qualtrics Partner Network, Perceptive will expand its abilities to help clients manage their market research, customer experience, and brand experience programs through a single end-to-end technology platform, optimised with expert programme support and consulting.

Perceptive will standardise its existing programs using Qualtrics as part of the partnership, helping to unlock operational efficiencies, advance industry expertise, and enable clients with direct access to the latest experience management capabilities and global market insights.

“Perceptive’s partnership with Qualtrics has been met with huge enthusiasm among our clients. It will take our industry capabilities to the next level to deliver more value and innovation to the 150+ clients we support, while unlocking significant efficiencies across our business,” said Dan Shaw, managing director, Perceptive.

“Qualtrics is at the centre of the experience management ecosystem, and key to this is our deep focus and investment to continually build and cultivate a community of trusted, expert partners – including Perceptive – that help organisations unlock significant value and drive meaningful innovation with experience management,” said Zoe Nicholson, head of ecosystems – Asia Pacific and Japan, Qualtrics.

Related posts:

  1. New “Canva For Data” Platform Promising Marketers Rapid Data Analysis Raises $600k, Opens Access For All
  2. Former The Royals’ Managing Partner Dan Beaumont Launches GAME Creative Advisory
  3. Dig Wins a2 Milk Social Media & Content Work
  4. Mat Baxter: ‘Have Burger King Sold More Whoppers? It’s Irresponsible To Say MMM Is Complete Nonsense & Creative Shouldn’t Be Accountable’
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Carsales Mediahouse Unveils Cutting-Edge Privacy-First Ad Solutions At Melbourne Upfront
Mat Baxter: ‘Have Burger King Sold More Whoppers? It’s Irresponsible To Say MMM Is Complete Nonsense & Creative Shouldn’t Be Accountable’
B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft Becomes A State Of Origin Showdown & Proves Just How Much Aussies Love Footy As Winner Is Revealed
McDonald’s, Nike & Coca-Cola: The Winners & Losers Of Olympics Sponsorships
Register Lost your password?