Perceptive Expands Market Research, Brand & Customer Experience Smarts With New Qualtrics Partnership

Technology-based customer insights agency Perceptive has partnered with Qualtrics.

This will provide the agency’s clients direct access to the latest best-in-class market research and experience management technologies, services, and expertise to uncover trusted market, customer, and brand insights.

Through the partnership, which has seen the company join the global Qualtrics Partner Network, Perceptive will expand its abilities to help clients manage their market research, customer experience, and brand experience programs through a single end-to-end technology platform, optimised with expert programme support and consulting.

Perceptive will standardise its existing programs using Qualtrics as part of the partnership, helping to unlock operational efficiencies, advance industry expertise, and enable clients with direct access to the latest experience management capabilities and global market insights.

“Perceptive’s partnership with Qualtrics has been met with huge enthusiasm among our clients. It will take our industry capabilities to the next level to deliver more value and innovation to the 150+ clients we support, while unlocking significant efficiencies across our business,” said Dan Shaw, managing director, Perceptive.

“Qualtrics is at the centre of the experience management ecosystem, and key to this is our deep focus and investment to continually build and cultivate a community of trusted, expert partners – including Perceptive – that help organisations unlock significant value and drive meaningful innovation with experience management,” said Zoe Nicholson, head of ecosystems – Asia Pacific and Japan, Qualtrics.