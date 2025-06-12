Pepper Money Unveils Light-Hearted Radio Campaign Voiced By The People Behind ‘Really Helpful Loan Options’

Following its Wests Tigers partnership brand TV commercial championing what it means to be really helpful, non-bank lender Pepper Money has launched a new radio advertising campaign – voiced by the people behind its ‘Really Helpful Loan Options’ promise.

Featuring a series of light-hearted audio spots across Australian commercial radio and digital platforms, what sets the campaign apart is its voice cast. From customer service and support, legal, marketing, and the executive team, including Pepper Money general manager, mortgages and commercial lending, Barry Saoud, its people stepped up to the mic to share what being “really helpful” means to them – and have a ‘red hot go’ at the jingle.

Sarah Pikardt, Pepper Money’s chief marketing officer said the radio campaign reflects the experience excellence mindset and inclusive culture, Pepper Money is famous for.

“What’s special about this campaign is hearing from the beating heart of Pepper Money—our people. These are the everyday voices who help our customers and brokers succeed, making us the first choice non-bank,” she said.

“Whether they’re on the phone helping customers navigate their unique borrowing needs, out on the road supporting a broker, improving our experience behind the scenes, or giving back to local communities, our team always find a way to be really helpful.”

The real people approach reflects Pepper Money’s high employee engagement and team’s eagerness to promote the brand. Its recent 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Survey demonstrates this positive sentiment, finding 84 per cent of team members feel comfortable being themselves at work, and 80 per cent feel a strong sense of belonging.

“What we call the Pepper Money family, shines through in this radio campaign; reflecting the inclusive, diverse voices and personalities that make Pepper Money not only a trusted brand, but an employer of choice in the industry,” added Pikardt.

Saoud, said stepping into the recording booth was definitely a new experience.

“At Pepper Money, being helpful isn’t just something we say—it’s how we operate every day. Despite my children’s objections to hearing dad’s terrible singing on the radio, it was a fun way to show that no matter the role, we’re all here to roll up our sleeves and help our customers and brokers to succeed,” he said.

Customer lending manager, Rosie De Bartolo, said speaking into the mic felt like a natural extension of what customer service does every day. “Usually, I’m helping customers one call at a time—so

getting to voice a radio ad felt like helping even more at once. It felt a bit like being on a podcast with purpose—we laughed a lot between takes!”

The Pepper Money ‘Really Helpful’ radio campaign is now live across commercial radio and digital audio platforms nationwide.