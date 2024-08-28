CampaignsNewsletter

Penfolds Unveils Global Masterbrand Campaign, Via Casa Colombo & Monks

Staff Writers
Penfolds has unveiled a new global masterbrand campaign, created with Casa Colombo and Monks (formerly Media.Monks).

The new campaign is “anchored in Penfolds DNA” and sits within its broader “Venture Beyond” platform, though the winemaker described it as a “shift in direction for the brand”.

Leading the global rollout is a 30-second film to be supported in key markets around the world. Filmed in Kalbaskraal, South Africa, Penfolds partnered with twin creative duo Lea and Roberto Colombo of Casa Colombo to shoot the campaign.

Featuring wines from the Penfolds Collection (Grange, Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon, St Henri, and Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz), the Masterbrand campaign captures the “pioneering spirit and power of blending Penfolds has championed since 1844”.

Penfolds chief marketing officer, Kristy Keyte said: “It takes curiosity to move towards the unfamiliar, to renew and to begin – a Penfolds philosophy which is visually embodied in the new Masterbrand campaign. Working alongside industry-leading artists like Lea and Roberto Colombo has re-energised our creative approach, taking Penfolds Masterbrand to the next level. We’re excited to bring this truly global campaign to the world in Penfolds’ 180th anniversary year.”

Penfolds new Masterbrand campaign launches first in Australia this August, followed by China, Southeast Asia, and the UK from September. The campaign will be seen across OOH, Digital, Social, Print and Experiential.

