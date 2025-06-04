Peleton To Sponsor The 2025 Sydney Voltaren City2Surf For Third Consecutive Year

Peloton has announced they will return for its third consecutive year as an official partner of the 2025 Sydney Voltaren City2Surf, supporting the fun run.

To celebrate the tens of thousands of runners hitting the course on Sunday, 10 August, Peloton will bring a range of interactive experiences to the City2Surf Expo (August 7-9) and the Finisher’s Village (August 10)—in collaboration with Peloton’s official charity partner, Beyond Blue.

In the lead-up to the event, Peloton will also offer five consumers the chance to win Voltaren City2Surf entries (one for them and one for a friend) in this year’s race, and share training tips along with an on-demand fitness class specifically designed to prepare for the epic Heartbreak Hill.

Tailored and personalised training with Peloton: Peloton offers tailored training options for all major race distances, with more than 300,000 Peloton Members having already trained for a running race using the platform. As an official partner, Peloton is helping Voltaren City2Surf participants prepare and recover with the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, and the Peloton App.

Voltaren City2Surf runners can train by taking Peloton’s 30-minute Aussie Heartbreak Hill Run, led by Peloton instructor Joslyn Thompson Rule. This themed run is designed to prepare participants for the course’s most infamous climb, Heartbreak Hill.

Experience Peloton live at the Expo and Finisher’s Village: At both the Voltaren City2Surf Expo and the Finisher’s Village, Peloton invites runners to ‘Ride or Run to Support Beyond Blue’. For every five-minute warm-up or cool-down class completed at Peloton’s stand, a $10 donation (up to $1,500) will be made to Beyond Blue, helping fund its 24/7 Support Service to ensure no call for help goes unanswered.

A live donation tracker will display the total amount raised throughout the day. As an official charity partner of Peloton, Beyond Blue recognises the connection between physical movement and mental wellbeing. Beyond Blue’s focus is on early intervention and supporting people earlier, so they can get well and stay well.

Also at the Finisher’s Village, runners can refresh and capture the moment at Peloton’s Snap and Refresher Station. Designed to help participants transition from race mode to celebration, the station will be stocked with post-race essentials, like hair care products, and give runners the chance to capture a post-run photo to celebrate their achievement.

“City2Surf is about so much more than crossing the finish line—it’s a celebration of community, energy, and resilience,” said Susannah Drinan, Australia general manager for Peloton. “We’re proud to return as a City2Surf partner and support runners with their training. Through our partnership, we aim to expand the understanding of the personalised fitness experience we offer, with thousands of workouts designed to get you to your goals, and a supportive community by your side when you need it.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Peloton back to the iconic City2Surf for a third year running,” said Jeremy Kann, VP, global partnerships for The IRONMAN Group, organisers of the Voltaren City2Surf. “Peloton’s energy, support of Beyond Blue, and commitment to keeping our community moving — before, during, and after the race — truly elevates the event experience for everyone involved.”

“We are grateful for this partnership with Peloton at City2Surf, as it shines a light on the invaluable connection between physical movement and mental wellbeing,” added Dr Luke Martin, Beyond Blue’s clinical spokesperson.

“Supporting people in their mental health journey through early intervention is at the heart of Beyond Blue’s work, and the City2Surf event reinforces this by emphasising the power of community, connection, and movement. Every dollar raised will go towards Beyond Blue’s free, 24/7 Support Service so that no call for help will go unanswered.”