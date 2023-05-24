Peleton Refreshes Brand Yet Again Amid Continued Sales Slump
At-home fitness company Peloton has refreshed its branding yet again to show that it is not just an “in-home bike company” but has something to offer “everyone, at any level, wherever they are.”
Peloton refreshed its brand in May last year in collaboration with Mother LA and sought to elevate the “role of motivation in helping people love fitness, stick with it, and ultimately live better” and used its celebrity instructors.
This new refresh, on the other hand, was produced with Mother Design and Uncommon Creative Studio while Stink Studios. It is accompanied by a new creative campaign in the US and Canada with campaigns in different regions expected to roll out later this year.
The new refresh is supposed to be “dynamic,” “vibrant,” “boundless” and “authentic,” according to Peloton, and has a bold colour palette evoking the energy of a great workout as well as powerful still imagery of actual members showcasing that before-and-after emotion.
“With this brand relaunch, we’re reflecting the vibrancy and fullness of everything Peloton has to offer to everyone. We’re shifting perceptions from in-home to everywhere, fitness enthusiasts to people at all levels, exclusivity to inclusivity across all Peloton Members present and future,” said Leslie Berland, Peloton’s chief marketing officer.
“Our Instructors and Members live and breathe the true Peloton experience every day. We’re excited to bring that energy and inspiration out into the world.”
Peloton’s share price has dropped by 95 per cent since a high in December 2020 as it failed to maintain the momentum it had gathered during the pandemic.
Despite that, Peloton said that more than half of all workouts on its platform were not cycling related. The company said that its “strategic evolution” is about “mirroring the usage and experience of its Members who engage with the company’s 16 fitness modalities from Yoga and Meditation to Walking and Strength.”
Peloton also said that it will offer the most expansive collection of free classes since it first launched in June 2018.
Please login with linkedin to commentPeloton
Latest News
How To Get Attention In A Crowded Market? Get Creative
Exhausted everything in your $2 shop to get attention in a crowded market - poppers, kazoos, party hats? Get real here.
B&T TV: Initiative’s Melissa Fein Says Agency Was “Boring, Vanilla, Homogenous” Before She Took Over
It's Melissa Fein! It's Chris Taylor! All in video form! You'll laugh, cry & make B&T your third most-loved media site!
DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin
Integrated creative agency DARKHORSE had a busy summer working alongside Malfy Gin to create a campaign that both encapsulated the spirit of Italy and brought the iconic super-premium gin brand to life across Australia. DARKHORSE set out to increase awareness of Malfy Gin in AU by building on 2021/ 22 activity and developing a series […]
Spotify Reportedly Developing AI Tech To Voice Podcast Ads
Yet more evidence the robots ARE coming. Thankfully more Alexa than anything from the Cyberdyne Systems T-800 range.
Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again
Do you buy friends with your Netflix password? Bad luck! Netflix is cracking down, again, on sharing passwords. The streaming giant has been threatening this for quite some time as it looks for more ways to make money in light of market saturation, and this time, its deadly serious. On Tuesday it told users in […]
Tuesday TV Ratings: Everyone’s A Queen! Seven And Nine Share The Crown
Warburton has suggested duelling pistols & Sneesby a potato sack race as rivals look to settle last night's deadlock.
US Surgeon General Calls For Sweeping Social Media Changes To Protect Children
Parents will attest to the addictive nature of social media on kids. Even if it is the only way to shut the f@ckers up.
Peek Behind The Curtain At The Caples Awards 2023 With Aussie & Kiwi Jurors
Often think you could happily spend the rest of your life eating the salmon at award nights? The ad industry is for you.
Tonic Media Network The First Media Company To Support ‘Yes’ Vote In Voice Referendum
In recognition of Reconciliation Week on 27 May to 3 June, Tonic Media Network, and its Aboriginal Health Television network, are stepping up to close the health gap for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the first media company to publicly support a ‘Yes’ vote in the Voice Referendum. With Australians being called to […]
Viewers Left Traumatised After Quiz Show Contestant’s Head Sensationally ‘Explodes’
You can say what you like about Eddie McGuire, but he can't claim to have ever had a contestant with an exploding head.
Siren Awards Show: Best Radio Ads In Australia Set To Be Announced
Siren Awards all set to announce the best radio ads. B&T already got a cool $100 on Wynstan with a Y.
Scope3 Appoints Joanna Georges As Head Of ANZ June
Scope3 following B&T's theory that if you need a job done, get a Joanna to do it with the appointment of Joanna Georges.
Publicis Groupe Set To Invest Heavily In AI
Have you recently completed a very expensive marketing degree? Discover why you should've studied AI with this news.
CHEP Appoints Nick Jia As Executive Director, Marketing Technology
CHEP staff receive the photographers' "we're going for a zhuzhie all-blue motif" ahead of recent staff photo sessions.
The Trade Desk Launches “Unbreak The Internet” Campaign Attacking Google
Trade Desk campaign seen to be openly attacking Google. So far no one's been bundled into the back of a van in revenge.
SXSW Sydney Reveals The Voices Changing Our World With All New Featured Speakers
SXSW Sydney unveils latest round of speakers for upcoming event. Thankfully, any debate over Rolf Harris has now ended.
Sabio Welcomes A Trio Of New Faces To The Agency
Sabio’s new hires Millie Campbell, Nathan Torpey and Annette Curry bring exceptional experience and expertise to their roles, strengthening the agency’s integrated marketing services and creative solutions. Campbell has been appointed as account director at Sabio, Gold Coast. She started her career as a reporter with The Nine Network, before moving into sport, where she […]
Microsoft Expands Bing With New Brand Plugins For Easy Customer Interactions
Judging by the number of people who actually use Bing, B&T's not expecting a whole heap of traffic to this story.
LiSTNR And DM Podcasts Launch “Sit With Us” As First Collaboration
Following the announcement that LiSTNR has forged a strategic partnership with DM Podcasts, both parties are delighted to reveal that the first title to result from this collaboration is the popular “Sit With Us” podcast. Hosted by Married at First Sight alumni Domenica Calarco and Ella May Ding, the podcast, which is available on LiSTNR from today, is an invitation […]
Samsung Ads’ Cathy Oh On The Future Of Connected TV Advertising
Did your last strategy day end with the boss crying, "What the hell's the future of connected TV?" End the fights here.
Google Goes To Town On AI Tools For Shopping & Ads
Google has announced a raft of new generative AI tools. Confirms they're not shit like its glasses and Google Answers.
Full-Service Agency McKenzie Partners Unveils New Management Team
As much as B&T loathes the bagpipes, we feel they really could've enhanced this McKenzie Partners announcement.
Trans Influencer Linux Is The Latest Bud Light Drinker To Receive Death Threats
Once the biggest danger of drinking beer was cirrhosis & sleeping with ugly people. Now it comes with death threats.
Suncorp Launches “If Your Home Could Talk” Campaign, Via Leo Burnett
If B&T's home could talk, it would definitely say, "Clean me and water the plants, you lazy bastard."
It’s Friday Wins Payroll Software ELMO’s Creative
It's Friday no longer using the old "it's in the post" line after snaring HR & payroll software solutions firm ELMO.
“Lazy Marketers Won’t Survive!” Adland Weighs In On Third-Party Cookie Changes
It's another warning to lazy marketers here. That's not to say lazy creatives or salespeople are getting off scot-free.
Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative
New Zealand’s digital out of home production company, Latch Digital, has today launched in Australia, opening an office in Sydney. Latch looks to lead the charge in utilising the capabilities of dynamic DOOH creative, with experienced new hire James Poole the first Australian based employee. Latch was founded 10 years ago in Auckland and for […]
Technology Leads The Way: Creative Collection Q1 2023 Winners
The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has today announced the winners of the Quarter One Creative Collection competition for 2023. Submissions increased dramatically this quarter, with 43 entries, up from 31 for the same quarter last year. Campaigns were submitted for consideration by JCDecaux, oOh!media, QMS, Scentre Group Brandspace, Shopper, TorchMedia and Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO). […]
“What Next? A Domino’s Pizza Box?” Antique Roadshow Viewers Fume As Bloke Brings Trainer Collection To Be Valued
B&T knows of adland's love of the trainer, hence this. Could also be of value to 19th century cuckoo clock aficionados.
Meltwater Integrates Its AI Engine And ChatGPT
Here's a headline we would never have written a mere six months ago. Unlike "Latest racism storm at the ABC".
Media Duped By AI-Generated Pentagon & White House Explosion Tweets
"Explosions" at Pentagon proven to be the work of AI. That's not to diminish what it could do for your Tinder profile.
Monday TV Ratings: Audience Gives Stan’s Teary Q+A Swan Song Standing Ovation, Viewers Less Enthusiastic
Stan Grant does his best to make Q+A interesting in his farewell show. Viewers not budging from Farmer Wants A Wife.
IDVerse Chooses Dentsu Creative Public Relations To Boost Brand Awareness In ANZ
IDVerse names Dentsu Creative Public Relations to boost brand awareness. Which is kinda PR in a nutshell anyway.
Instagram Plans Text-Focused Twitter Rival
This headline could have so easily read: "Zuckerberg set to sink the boot into Elon's Twitter mess!"
Nine Seals Rights For Paris 2024 Paralympic Games
Mike Sneesby enjoying a croque-monsieur & a Gitane for morning tea after Nine lands Paris 2024 Paralympic Games rights.
Daily Mail Australia MD Peter Holder To Depart
Daily Mail MD Peter Holder departs after eight years of somehow managing to squeeze a bikini into every second story.