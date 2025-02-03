Pat Cummins Sledges Himself In Prime Video ICC Spot

Campaigns

Prime Video has released its latest campaign ‘Go Full Cricket’, which is fronted by Australian men’s cricket captain and Prime Video Australia brand ambassador, Pat Cummins, ahead of the highly-anticipated return of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 kicking off on Wednesday, 19 February.

In creative collaboration with Pat, the campaign is told in a series of six adverts and through a playful, paparazzi-style lens, fans are given an inside peek into Pat’s cricket tragic life off the field. From practicing his sweep shot with rolled up newspaper, to rehearsing his sledges in the mirror after a shower; the humorous and honest insights are peppered with cricket nuances throughout, celebrating the games spirit and tradition.

‘Go Full Cricket’ brings fans into the home of Cummins, just as Prime Video brings ICC tournaments live and exclusively to fans – anytime, anywhere and on any device. The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will see the world’s top ODI teams descend on Pakistan and the UAE from 19 February – 9 March. Making its long-awaited return to the international cricket calendar, the 15-match tournament will be staged for the first time in eight years. The 2025 edition will see eight teams battle it out in search of the iconic Champions Trophy white jackets, hosted across Pakistan as the tournament’s defending champions, as well as UAE as the neutral venue.

“Fresh from leading Australia to victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pat Cummins has excelled in his debut role as Prime Video ambassador, spearheading our latest cricket campaign.” says Alexandra Gilbert, head of Prime Video content Australia and New Zealand. “We’re bringing Australian cricket fans all ICC major events exclusively on Prime Video through 2027, and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will be hugely entertaining to watch where the world’s top teams and biggest stars battle it out – streaming live and exclusively on Prime Video Australia.”

“I had a lot of fun working with the Prime Video team to create these ads to support the return of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy tournament in February, and I hope they show the passion Australian cricket fans have for the game,” said Australian cricket captain and Prime Video ambassador Pat Cummins. “This year’s tournament will no doubt be full of drama, and with every match live at 8pm AEDT, it’s easy to watch along, live and exclusive on Prime Video in Australia”.

