Paris Hilton Pouts For Klarna’s Global Campaign

Klarna, the global bank, payments and shopping service, today announced the launch of its global multimedia campaign starring Y2K icon Paris Hilton, in collaboration with Hilton’s next-gen media company, 11:11 Media.

The campaign features Paris in a series of films responding to Klarna’s flexible payments and shopping app features with her newest catchphrase, ‘That’s Smoooth,’ showing that even the most experienced shoppers are impressed by Klarna’s elevated shopping products.

“Paris Hilton is a trailblazer across fashion, tech, and business – areas very familiar to Klarna,” said David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer of Klarna. “Her ability to stay ahead of trends, her shopping prowess and the fact that our customer has grown up with her, made Paris the perfect person to partner with for this campaign.”

Directed by Ukrainian Grammy Award nominee Tanu Muino, best known for her work with musical artists Harry Styles, Cardi B, Lil Nas X and Lizzo, the ‘That’s Smoooth’ films are set in a dream-like Klarna world featuring elements of sophistication, playfulness, and a nod to Y2K fashion. The accompanying campaign stills were photographed by Adrienne Raquel, an image maker and art director whose inspiration stems from femininity, soulfulness, and color.

“It’s so refreshing to put fashion in a comedic spotlight, two things you wouldn’t think go together, but that’s what fashion is about – breaking the rules,” said Tanu Muino. “Ultimately, we built a world unique to Klarna, a visual experience that doesn’t exist anywhere created by combining modernism with a sprinkle of retro timelessness.”

As a part of the campaign, Klarna’s global ‘ambaddiesore’ Bretman Rock, makes a special appearance alongside Paris, adding a whimsical twist to the eye-catching films. “As a resident baddie, there was no way I could pass up the opportunity to star alongside Paris Hilton herself, and the fact that it was for a Klarna campaign, a brand that I have partnered with for over two years… well that was just the cherry on top,” said Bretman Rock.