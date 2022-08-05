Paris Hilton And Sky Ferreira Charging Fans $377 NFT To Watch New Horror Flick

Fans who are keen to see Paris Hilton’s return to the screen will have to fork out US$263 (AU$377.60) for an NFT in order to view the ‘collector’s cut’.

The 10,000 NFTs available will act as people’s tickets to view the adult movie 18 & Over for the first two months of its release, as well as allowing fans to interact with cast and crew as well as joining a ‘collector’s community’ in the long term.

Hilton stars in the movie alongside Sky Ferreira, and the horror flick’s star-studded cast doesn’t stop there. Winnie Harlow and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson are both here, as are actors Jake Weary, Luis Guzmán, Jon Foster, Duke Nicholson, John Robinson and Lindsey Pelas.

The film is set to be Hilton’s first horror movie in seventeen years, and tells the story of a young woman seeking a spiritual escape who ends up working on a cam site named 18 & Over.

The trailer features jumpscares, wigs and a killer who appears to be wielding a crowbar – we’ll leave it up to you to decide if it’s worth the cost of the ticket.