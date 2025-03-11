Parents ‘Just Roll With It’ In New Maltesers Spots Via T&Pm, Hogarth & The Producers

Maltesers’ new films capture the everyday chaos parents face when life throws yet another curveball into their already overloaded schedules.

From spilled cereal to missed appointments, some moments demand a deep breath and a resilient attitude.

When navigating the speed bumps, the only thing parents can do… is roll with it.

Building on its existing ‘lighter side’ equity, Maltesers is seeking to remind Aussie parents that sometimes all it takes to shift their perspective is a shared moment of light-hearted connection—best fuelled by laughter and a handful of Maltesers.

WPP’s T&Pm, client lead, Georgia Malcolm said “Evolving such an iconic brand while keeping that same light-hearted tone was a great opportunity. The ‘Just Roll With It’ platform is a great evolution for Maltesers and relates to all parents in those moments when they don’t know whether to laugh or cry.”

Mars Wrigley Australia, head of brand and content, Richard Weisinger said “Maltesers is the lighter way to eat chocolate and sharing a bag with your friend or partner makes those moments of chaos just a bit lighter.”

Shot by The Producers’ Olivia Altavilla and stills photographer Kenny Smith, the Maltesers ‘Picasso’ and ‘Fort’ spots see two families deal with the familiar aftermath of their crazy kids.

The warm, relatable campaign will run across OLV and Social. Media managed by EssenceMediacom.