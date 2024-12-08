Paramount+ & Mars Wrigley Partner For Nationwide Campaign Featuring Trivia Challenge

Paramount+ Australia and Mars Wrigley Australia are teaming up in a nationwide multi-channel promotion across M&M’s and MALTESERS packs, supported by digital media and point of sale.

Through a trivia challenge, the instant-win offerings include 30-day Paramount+ trial subscriptions for new customers to Paramount+ and one grand prize winner will experience a VIP Hollywood experience to Los Angeles for two, including luxury accommodation, a Paramount Studios VIP tour, red carpet premiere screening, Paramount store vouchers and spending money.

This promotion will run from 9 December 2024 through to 24 April 2025, reaching millions of consumers through a digital media campaign and high-impact packaging activation across 3.6 million Mars Wrigley Australia products, including fan-favourite M&M’s and MALTESERS varieties. Point-of-sale displays at Coles and Woolworths will drive shopper engagement throughout the peak summer period of January and February 2025.

“We’re thrilled to be extending our Paramount Australia partnership with Mars Wrigley Australia through this Paramount+ promotion. Streaming and snacking go hand-in-hand, so whether you’re enjoying a family movie night or watching your favourite drama, a sweet treat is the perfect companion to our mountain of entertainment,” Louise Crompton, vice president of marketing and growth, Paramount+ Australia, said.

“By offering an incredible Hollywood VIP experience and 30-day Paramount+ trials nationwide, we’re bringing together the best of both worlds: great content and great snacks”.

“Mars Wrigley Australia has an innovative mindset and is willing to push creative boundaries with Paramount Australia. Our partnership continues to evolve, expanding from successful free-to-air integrations – including the memorable M&M’S appearance alongside our Gogglebox families in 2021 – into streaming and retail touchpoints,” Rod Prosser, chief sales officer at Paramount Australia added.

“This multi-channel marketing approach demonstrates Paramount’s unique ability to create integrated solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes while forging deeper connections between brands and audiences”.

“As bite-sized confectionery continues to dominate as Australia’s fastest-growing snack category, this partnership strengthens the existing relationship between Paramount’s comprehensive entertainment ecosystem and Mars Wrigley Australia. Paramount+ is an ideal partner as we create memorable moments where great content meets great snacks,” Ben Hill, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley Australia, said.

This collaboration between Mars Wrigley Australia and Paramount+ Australia will continue to evolve throughout 2025.