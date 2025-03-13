Paramount+ Constructs Mountain Of Entertainment At Aus GP

As a proud official partner of Formula 1, Paramount+ has unveiled a larger-than-life immersive entertainment experience set to thrill visitors at the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025.

Rising 14 metres above Motorsport Straight, the colossal ‘Mountain of Entertainment’ transports visitors into a winter wonderland with an innovative 4D gondola experience.

With the Paramount+ Goat as their host, passengers brave simulated frigid winds and dizzying heights as they ascend to the mountain’s summit in this immersive family friendly adventure.

This unmissable installation serves as both a landmark and entertainment hub, offering race attendees a unique escape from the high-octane atmosphere of the track. With visits from beloved Nickelodeon characters, PAW Patrol’s Skye and SpongeBob SquarePants, the ‘Mountain of Entertainment’ experience creates a perfect blend of family entertainment and adventurous excitement.

“Hosted by the award-winning Paramount+ Goat, this Formula 1 activation represents more than just a marketing moment – it’s a testament to Paramount+’s commitment to creating immersive, unexpected entertainment experiences that build lasting connections with audiences. We are thrilled to bring our Mountain of Entertainment to life for F1 fans at the inaugural race of the 2025 season,” said Louise Crompton, VP marketing and growth, Paramount+ Australia.

Network 10 will continue to deliver fans the full spectacle and excitement of the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025 from Albert Park, Friday 14 to Sunday 16 March, live and free on 10 and 10 Play.