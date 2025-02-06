Paper + Spark Wins FAAA Brand Awareness Campaign

Paper + Spark was awarded the highly competitive brand awareness campaign for the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA). The first phase of the ‘Better off’ campaign was launched in late 2024 across Australia, targeting consumers, it aims to educate on the importance of professional financial advice.

The “Better off” campaign addresses the core challenge of raising awareness about the value of professional financial advice. Many Australians remain unaware of how professional advice can help them across life stages, from managing cashflow to planning for retirement.

The campaign was showcased and discussed in detail with the FAAA’s members at their National Congress in Brisbane, highlighting the key messaging and how the roll out of the campaign has been planned.

Phase 1

Phase 1 of the campaign is running across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. It is also being promoted in relevant podcasts through Spotify and will appear in search and display on Google. The campaign aims to reach a broad audience with compelling facts. For example, did you know that:

1 in 3 Australians turn to unqualified ‘finfluencers’ for advice

$1.3 billion was lost to financial scams last year

$595,000 in super is needed for a comfortable retirement by age 67

More than half of Australians don’t have an estate plan

While these findings reflect some of the challenges Australians face, the “Better off” campaign aims to educate and empower individuals to take action. The goal is to help Australians understand the importance of seeking professional financial advice, enabling them to make informed decisions, avoid costly mistakes, and truly become better off at every life stage.

The campaign encourages consumers to connect with trusted, licensed professional financial advisers through the FAAA’s Find A Planner member directory, with those members able to offer expert guidance and personalised financial strategies that lead to better outcomes.

Phase 2

Phase 2 of the campaign to attract professionals from diverse industries to consider careers in financial advice is now up and running having launched in January. Running across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google, AFR, Nine and search, the campaign aims to appeal to people seeking new career paths by highlighting how they could be Better off pursuing a career in financial advice.

Professional financial advice can change lives for the better, helping Australians to build a more secure future, enjoy a higher quality of life and experience less financial stress. And with 93% of Australians believing in the value of financial advice, making the move to financial planning can be a great opportunity for career changers.

The campaign encourages career changers to consider financial planning and by connecting with the FAAA via their website they can find out more about the profession, the industry, necessary education and qualifications, salaries and career pathways.

Future Campaign Phases

The next phase of the campaign will focus on:

Referrers: Educating accounting professionals about the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional designation as the go-to for when they need to recommend their clients for financial advice.

Zeina Khodr, CEO of Paper + Spark, commented: “Winning the FAAA’s creative and digital media campaign is testament to our expertise and deep understanding of the financial services industry and market, enabling us to deliver impactful, insight-driven strategies and creative. This campaign highlights the real value of financial advice and seeks to change perceptions, helping Australians avoid scams and unqualified influencers, and to instead connect with licensed professionals who can empower them to build better financial futures.”

FAAA General Manager, Membership, Tania Milnes commented, “Quality financial advice can be transformative, offering control, peace of mind, and even inspiration for a more rewarding future. Our new awareness campaign takes a fresh, bold approach to showcase how Australians can be truly ‘better off’ with professional financial advice, challenging traditional perceptions of the profession.”

Campaign Duration

The “Better off” campaign will run through to June 30, 2025, with digital elements complemented by strategic placements in accounting publications.