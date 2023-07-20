Paper Moose Launch New Podcast, The Mucky Middle

    The Mucky Middle is a fireside chat with business leaders about their experience growing purpose-led businesses while ensuring the commercial realities.

    Hosted by Paper Moose founder Nick Hunter, the first episode of The Mucky Middle features Oscar McMahon of Young Henrys, who shares his experience growing the B Corp brewery into one of Australia’s most popular beer brands, drawing parallels to his past in rock’n’roll touring.

    Nick Hunter said: “Brands approach us to help them navigate the challenges and unknowns of balancing doing good while turning a profit, which we’ve dubbed the “Mucky Middle”. Everyone’s experience is unique, but what comes across in all the chats I’ve had is the satisfaction they get when the balance is right.”

    Paper Moose is one of Australia’s few B Corp creative agencies and is dedicated to sparking positive change through creativity.

    Produced and recorded entirely in-house at Paper Moose, the first episode of The Mucky Middle is streaming now wherever you get your podcasts.

