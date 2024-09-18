Pangea Launches Networking Group For Melburnian Mums On Maternity Leave

The women and greater team at marketing agency Pangea have launched EMMA – Empowering Marketing Mums Australia, an empowering networking event for 20 marketing mums on maternity leave in Melbourne, whether currently employed or seeking new opportunities.

This exclusive event in South Yarra includes a two-hour forum on returning to work after maternity leave, rediscovering professional strengths, a crash course on recent industry trends, insights into how the modern marketing landscape has evolved, and some much-needed inspiration. This will be followed by an indulgent lunch at The Beverly, where attendees can enjoy good company and start building a community that supports and encourages one another through this rewarding yet challenging stage of life.

Guest speaker from Uber and mum, Luci Hodgson, stated, “I think there can be a perception that ‘taking time off’ to birth/raise your children can be detrimental to your career growth and can leave you with a feeling of being left behind. The reality is that becoming a parent elevates you. It broadens your perspectives and experiences, forces you to prioritise your time and energy, and ultimately empowers you.”

Prudence Warnock, mother of two and seasoned Business Director at Pangea, spearheaded the development of this workshop, crafting a program that empowers mothers to feel reassured, confident, and inspired during this period.

“As a proud mum and a dedicated professional, I deeply understand the emotional and practical challenges that come with returning to work after maternity leave—it can feel like a minefield! And only other working mothers can really understand. This workshop is designed to realistically address common challenges, and ensure that marketing mums, like myself, feel informed, prepared, supported, celebrated, and, most importantly, ready to step back into their careers with their best foot forward from day one.”

Other key speakers include Lauren Treweek, producer and co-host of the podcast “Ready or Not,” and Libby Gude, Ozdare CMO and equality activist.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, with the workshop starting at 10:00 AM, followed by lunch at 12:00 PM, and concluding at 2:00 PM.