Panasonic Unveils New Campaign Via Awaken To Launch New Hairdryer Range

Full-service media agency Awaken has led end-to-end creative strategy and production for the launch of Panasonic’s new hairdryer range, launching a multi-channel campaign.

The targeted campaign recently launched across social media, ecommerce sites and digital out-of-home.

Awake focused on optimising content across select channels for consistency and impact at specific stages of the consumer journey, utilising TikTok and out-of-home for attention and scale, while optimising paid media, Google Search and Amazon Ads in real-time to maximise reach, engagement and conversion and VMO Active in health clubs to reach style and health-conscious consumers.

The Awaken team also created a series of visual assets, including video and static imagery, that heroed Panasonic’s flagship hairdryer, the EH-NA0J.

The campaign includes other products in Panasonic’s premium hairdryer range, the EH-NA98 known for its scalp and skin mode, and the EH-NA9N with its fast-drying, and smooth-finish technology for everyday styling.

“Our long-time collaboration with Panasonic continues with this latest campaign, which celebrates the brand’s commitment to innovation and delivering best-in-class products for its customers,” Awaken CEO, Chris Parker, said.

“Panasonic has a deep understanding of its customers and what they want. They know that for their shoppers, a hairdryer is so much more than an appliance – it’s an investment in their hair and a critical part of their daily self-care routine. We wanted to lean into that sentiment with this new campaign, which really heroes Panasonic’s tech innovation and product benefits.

“Our strategy was to meet style-savvy, tech-forward consumers seeking premium haircare solutions where they are – whether it’s on their daily commute, scrolling on Instagram or TikTok, or shopping online; our media mix and smart audience targeting is designed to capture customers in the moment,” Parker added.

“We’re thrilled to bring this campaign to life with the team at Awaken. Their ability to combine strategic media thinking with beautiful, compelling creative has helped us hero our latest innovation in a way that really resonates with our customers. This range is about elevating the everyday, delivering premium performance, hair health and self-care benefits, and the campaign reflects that perfectly,” Panasonic Australia’s marketing communications manager, Emma Laing said.

The campaign is now live nationwide.